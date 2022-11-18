SOUTHERN ADVENTIST UNIVERSITY SPONSORS PROFESSIONAL WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE TO MEET GROWING WORKFORCE DEMANDS IN CHATTANOOGA REGION

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Adventist University recently began sponsoring a new initiative to deliver critical workforce education for companies and individuals looking to fill the skills gap for in demand jobs and career competencies. The Professional Workforce Development program will help prepare individuals to advance in their current careers while meeting the growing employer workforce demands in the Chattanooga region. Online programs that prepare students for industry certifications will be offered in the areas of healthcare and information technology.

Professional Workforce Development program Sponsored by Southern Adventist University logo (PRNewswire)

According to Lorman Education Services, 74% of surveyed employees feel they aren't reaching full potential at work due to lack of development opportunities and 41% consider their organization's career advancement opportunities a very important factor to their job satisfaction. Professional Workforce Development will assist companies in the tri-state area with employee development and advancement.

Southern's new Professional Workforce Development program will offer the following non-credit courses online:

Healthcare:

Medical Assistant

Dental Assistant

Pharmacy Technician Professional

Phlebotomy Technician

Patient Care Technician

Sterile Processing Technician

EKG Technician

Health Unit Coordinator

Healthcare Administrative Professional

Physical Therapy Aide and Administration Specialist

Healthcare IT Technician

Information Technology:

Cyber Security

Data Science

Software Development

Professional Development:

Project Management

"Southern has been part of the region for 130 years and is committed to the economic expansion happening today," said university president, Ken Shaw. "This is an exciting time for the Chattanooga area, and we are proud to provide educational value to the people who live and work here."

About Southern Adventist University :

Founded in 1892, Southern Adventist University provides a quality, Christ-centered undergraduate and graduate education to approximately 2,700 students each year. Caring professors, hands-on training, and a wide selection of academic options prepare students for success, as demonstrated by our graduates' impressive job placement numbers and high median starting salaries. Located in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Southern's 1,300-acre campus features nearly 40 miles of hiking and biking trails, a top-notch fitness center, and much more. For more information about the Professional Workforce Development program at Southern Adventist University, please go here .

*Lorman Education Services, 39 Statistics that Prove the Value of Employee Training

Contact:

Victoria Kloss

717-207-9921

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Adventist University