Vitruvi™ Software named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vitruvi™ Software received a Companies-to-Watch award as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award recognizes the nation's fastest growing companies based on their revenue growth percentage.

Vitruvi's CEO, Bryan McIver, credits the company's world class product development talent combined with Calgary's deep construction roots and a highly effective board and visionary strategic investor with the company's early-stage success. McIver said, "Building technology to disrupt the least digitized industry on the planet was a daunting challenge in the early years. It's been rewarding to see the team's success on the international stage, and I'm pleased for the recognition they are now receiving here at home in Canada."

The Companies-to-watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50™ candidates by their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation. The winners of this year's companies to watch category must have a minimum of $50 thousand in 2019.

"Congratulations to this year's Companies-to-Watch winners," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These companies have demonstrated promising growth trajectories and an exemplary ability to seize opportunities even in the face of a challenging economic context. This sets them apart as members of an emerging cohort of tech leaders in Canada. We look forward to keeping an eye on their progress in the months and years to come."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Vitruvi™ Software

Vitruvi is an innovative construction management software that allows you to efficiently manage every aspect of your telecommunications or utility infrastructure construction project. It's a single, end-to-end, GIS-based platform that connects everyone, seamlessly, for unmatched project control and collaboration. Vitruvi's best-in-class functionality spans the entire project build: from scoping & planning through to reporting & close-out. Build smarter & deploy faster with Vitruvi™. To learn more, visit www.vitruvisoftware.com.

