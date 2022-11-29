Compugen to Participate in the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, announced today that Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., President and CEO, and additional members of its management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:20 am ET.

A live webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com. A replay will also be available following the live event.

About Compugen



Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, an antibody targeting ILDR2, in Phase 1 development, licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific derived from COM902 (AZD2936) in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, including myeloid targets. The most advanced program, COM503 is about to enter pre-IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody targeting cytokine biology to enhance anti-tumor immunity in a differentiated manner. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

