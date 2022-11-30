Massage Heights Partners with the Zenoti Foundation and Awards $50,000 Worth of Scholarships to Massage Therapy Students

Ten Recipients Received a $5,000 Scholarship as Part of New Industry Relations Initiative

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Heights, a North America spa franchise brand offering high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services, recently launched a $50,000 scholarship program for massage therapy students and has announced the inaugural 2022 winners. In partnership with the Zenoti Foundation, the two organizations have gifted a $5,000 scholarship to 10 massage therapy students who are enrolled in a training program at a select group of U.S. massage therapy schools.

The scholarship has been awarded to each student and will support their educational goals. The 10 recipients who were chosen to receive a $5,000 scholarship are:

Ashley Avalos from Austin Community College ( Austin, TX )

Geneva Flesher from Academy of Natural Therapy ( Greeley, CO )

Ashley Forgus from Indiana Wellness College ( Carmel, IN )

Leticia Sarmento from National Holistic Institute ( Santa Ana, CA )

Marquisha Mcphail from Austin Community College ( Austin, TX )

Michelle Wallace from Indiana Wellness College ( Carmel, IN )

Quinnese Reese from Austin Community College ( Austin, TX )

Soraya Ceja from Body Wisdom Massage ( Urbandale, IA )

Vianey Granado from Body Wisdom Massage ( Urbandale, IA )

Yakzen Lopez Sosa from Colorado School of Healing Arts ( Lakewood, CO )

In applying for this scholarship, applicants were asked to submit written responses to a series of questions on their reasons for pursuing a career in massage therapy and how the scholarship will help them reach their goals. The ten scholarship recipients were chosen for their high level of commitment, professionalism, and passion for their future career as a massage therapist.

"Massage Heights is committed to supporting the massage therapy industry through initiatives like these," said CG Funk, SVP of Culture and Industry Relations. "Massage therapy is a unique career, and the work of massage therapists is more important than ever in our world today. Through these scholarships, we are helping students achieve their career aspirations while supporting the schools in ensuring graduates are professionally trained and ready to enter the workforce."

The scholarship program is part of the Massage Heights brand's strategic industry relations plan that focuses on creating programs to support the massage therapy industry, its associations, massage therapists and massage therapy schools.

"The Zenoti Foundation is pleased to partner with Massage Heights to extend this scholarship opportunity to students matriculating in massage therapy programs", said Elizabeth Galloway, Manager of the Zenoti Foundation. "At Zenoti, we truly believe in helping others find their greatness and joining together for this scholarship opportunity is a perfect example of that."

Founded on a passion and an authentic belief that the wellness benefits of high-quality massage therapy and skincare should be accessible to everyone, Massage Heights has a history of care within its actions and culture.

About Massage Heights The massage franchise started in 2004 and has grown to 120 Retreats throughout North America by providing personalized wellness treatment options through massage and skincare services. Massage Heights is a family-owned massage and wellness franchise dedicated to elevating the lives of others by providing Members and Guests with professional, affordable and resort-quality massage, skincare and wellness services. For more information about Massage Heights and its franchise opportunities, please visit MassageHeightsFranchise.com.

About Zenoti

Zenoti powers more than 20,000 beauty, wellness, and fitness businesses worldwide. Its comprehensive, cloud-based, mobile-led solution elevates the guest experience, unifies the brand, and streamlines operations. Zenoti enables users to seamlessly manage every aspect of running a service business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. To learn more about Zenoti, visit www.zenoti.com.

