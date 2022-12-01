Kevin Guest Says Generate 2023 Personal Life Plan for December's National Business Plan Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During December's National Business Plan Month, bestselling author Kevin Guest is urging people to develop a personal life plan for 2023.

Drawing from his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest shares lessons of the power of planning to succeed in personal and professional endeavors.

"Having a personal success plan is key to achieving goals and dreams," said Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a billion-dollar nutritional supplement company in 24 worldwide markets. "A personal success plan will help you stay focused and motivated so you can track progress and reward yourself at high points."

In his book, Guest reveals that a colossal failure motivated his business partner and him to write a plan that set their course for success for the rest of his career.

After presenting to executives at a major U.S. retailer, Guest was bluntly told he had "completely wasted" their time, which spiraled him into an all-time low.

"We were shot down in such an embarrassing manner and absolutely demoralized that we could have told ourselves we were failures, that we had no business being in video production," he said. "Instead, we determined to use our failure as a stepping stone for our success."

During a long layover in the Denver airport, Guest and business partner wrote a business plan on the back of about 20 napkins.

"That laid the groundwork for our highly successful video production company in the years ahead. We had been humiliated, but we didn't let the experience break us," Guest said. "We still laugh when we talk about that experience. Our belief in ourselves and our positive self-talk made all the difference."

Personal success plans provide a roadmap to follow and help keep a person accountable. Tailoring the plan specifically toward one's interest is a key.

Guest suggests five steps. First, define your goals. Next, break goals into smaller, manageable steps.

"With the first two steps in place, it's time to take action because the sooner you start, the sooner you'll achieve your end goal," said Guest. "Starting early gives you the luxury of not being rushed, which brings the benefit of reflection and refinement."

Guest has found one key is to stay motivated despite obstacles.

"Being shamed out of the room by those executives motivated us to write a business plan in the airport with a firm determination to excel," said Guest.

Finally, the international business leader says measuring progress is critical.

"You have to track your progress and celebrate milestones," he said. "That keeps you motivated and on track. Measuring and applauding accomplishments boosted us forward to higher levels. Those celebrations kept us going."

Guest writes, "It seems most of our lives are spent on a journey instead of at a final destination. This is why I define success by The Journey Principle: Success is about the experiences you have, the relationships you build, and the lessons you learn. A personal plan will keep you on track for success."

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony is available on Amazon. All proceeds feed hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

