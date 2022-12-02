Dave & Buster's is Creating The Most Epic Holiday Friend Reunion of all Time

Enter to Win a Weekend of IRL Bonding Time That Includes Unlimited Games, Food, Drinks and More

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave & Buster's - the ultimate entertainment and restaurant destination for a friends night out – is launching the "Impossible Holiday Hangout" contest this holiday season. With soaring travel costs, missing friends hits harder during the holidays, especially for those who live across state lines. This December, Dave & Buster's is flying four friends to meet up in the middle - at a Dave & Buster's located in Kansas City - for a legendary weekend of fun, games, food, drinks and friendly competition.

The selected friends will be treated like the icons they are, with Dave & Buster's picking up the tab for an ultimate hangout experience which includes airfare, lodging, and transportation from Dave and Buster's. For one weekend-only, the crew will receive unlimited access to Dave & Buster's entire selection of games, VIP access and all you can eat from a chef-crafted menu. In addition to the already incredible perks, all four friends will be gifted an exclusively designed holiday sweater set to further commemorate an already memorable weekend.

"The "Impossible Holiday Hangout '' embodies how Dave & Buster's is the go-to spot for an epic experience with your squad" said Pete Thornfield, VP of Marketing for Dave & Buster's. "And we can't stand to see friends split up this holiday season!"

To reunite the squad this holiday season, friends 21+ can submit a 15-second video from Monday, December 5 at 12AM EST to Monday, December 12 at 12AM EST by visiting Dnbimpossibleholidayhangout.com. May the best squad win!

For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster's:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

