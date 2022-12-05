BEST WESTERN® HOTELS & RESORTS CELEBRATES THE SEASON WITH BONUS POINTS FOR LOYALTY PROGRAM MEMBERS

'Tis the season for gifting travelers with bonus points on their stays

PHOENIX, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts' (BWHR) award-winning loyalty program – Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) – is spreading extra joy this winter. From December 5, 2022 to February 5, 2023, BWR members can earn up to 20,000 bonus BWR points: 2,000 points for their first stay; 4,000 for the second stay; 6,000 for the third stay; and 8,000 for the fourth stay. Bonus points can be earned for stays at any Best Western-branded hotel in the U.S., Canada or the Caribbean; BWR members must register for the offer prior to the completion of their first eligible stay, either on bestwestern.com/rewardsrush4 or at the hotel directly.

(PRNewsfoto/Best Western Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

"Best Western is celebrating the joy of the season by rewarding our BWR members for their loyalty, especially over the past few challenging years," said Jay Hubbs, Vice President of Advertising, Marketing, Innovation and Analytics for BWHR. "This impressive offer gives our guests the opportunity to bank extra points as they travel to family and friends this holiday season and is a way for us to show our gratitude for staying with us. BWR members with point balances will be able to earn additional points faster so they can qualify for more free nights."

BWR members can also use accumulated loyalty points to pay for part of their next hotel stay through BWHR's Pay with Points program. By using Pay with Points, BWR members can tap into their points right away to redeem and use them for discounted room rates at hotels across North America.

The BWR program's perks are driven by BWHR's foundational commitment of caring for its guests and its renewed vision of inspiring travel through unique experiences. In 2020, BWHR became the first hotel company in the industry to extend Elite status to its BWR members at the start of the pandemic. In 2021, the company also reduced its Elite status eligibility qualifications in half to make it easier for travelers to earn loyalty status and further extended loyalty status through March 31, 2023, without needing to fulfill the necessary qualifications.

About Best Western Rewards® (BWR®):

BWR is the award-winning loyalty program for Best Western® Hotels & Resorts, a vibrant hospitality company with 18 distinct brand offerings in over 100 countries. With hotels across every segment from economy to luxury, it is easy to earn BWR points through hotel stays or everyday purchases with the BWR co-branded credit card. With points that never expire, BWR's more than 50 million members have access to exclusive rates, rich rewards, and incentives. Rewards earned through BWR can be redeemed for free nights, gift cards, or charitable donations that make a long-lasting impact for the benefit of those in need. In North America, and soon to be available globally, BWR's Pay with Points program provides added flexibility, allowing BWR members to use earned points to lower the cost of their hotel stay. Regardless of destination or travel purpose, BWR has the exclusive perks to thank and reward its most valued guests. For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit bestwesternrewards.com.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel company within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotels™ Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay Studio® franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie Ray

Director, Public Relations

602.957.5526

Katie.Ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Best Western Hotels & Resorts