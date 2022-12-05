Business Break
GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for November 2022

Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:  

  • GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 29.7%. Total seats increased 29.2% and the number of departures increased by 26.5%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 28.5% and the load factor was 81.3%.
  • GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 19.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 18.7%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.8%. The volume of departures increased by 22.1% and seats increased by 24.8%.
  • GOL's international supply (ASK) was 350 million, the demand (RPK) was 269 million and international load factor was 76.9%.

November/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)

Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)

Operating data *

Nov/22

Nov/21

% Var.

11M22

11M21

% Var.

LTM22

LTM21

% Var.

Total GOL










  Departures

18,212

14,400

26.5 %

181,043

116,215

55.8 %

199,001

130,827

52.1 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,189

2,468

29.2 %

31,566

20,386

54.8 %

34,700

22,978

51.0 %

  ASK (million)

3,524

2,716

29.7 %

36,472

23,471

55.4 %

40,016

26,597

50.5 %

  RPK (million)

2,867

2,231

28.5 %

29,274

19,242

52.1 %

32,176

21,773

47.8 %

  Load factor

81.3 %

82.1 %

-0.8 p.p

80.3 %

82.0 %

-1.7 p.p

80.4 %

81.9 %

-1.5 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,516

1,997

26.0 %

24,551

16,279

50.8 %

27,078

18,354

47.5 %

Domestic GOL










  Departures

17,414

14,257

22.1 %

175,383

116,072

51.1 %

193,179

130,684

47.8 %

  Seats (thousand)

3,050

2,444

24.8 %

30,596

20,363

50.3 %

33,702

22,955

46.8 %

  ASK (million)

3,174

2,655

19.6 %

33,873

23,410

44.7 %

37,353

26,535

40.8 %

  RPK (million)

2,597

2,188

18.7 %

27,129

19,199

41.3 %

29,981

21,730

38.0 %

  Load factor

81.8 %

82.4 %

-0.6 p.p

80.1 %

82.0 %

-1.9 p.p

80.3 %

81.9 %

-1.6 p.p

  Pax on board (thousand)

2,411

1,981

21.7 %

23,757

16,264

46.1 %

26,262

18,339

43.2 %

International GOL










  Departures

798

143

NM

5,660

143

NM

5,822

143

NM

  Seats (thousand)

139

23

NM

970

23

NM

997

23

NM

  ASK (million)

350

61

NM

2,599

61

NM

2,663

61

NM

  RPK (million)

269

43

NM

2,144

43

NM

2,196

43

NM

  Load factor

76.9 %

70.2 %

0.1 p.p

82.5 %

1

0.2 p.p

82.5 %

70.2 %

17.5 %

  Pax on board (thousand)

104

16

NM

794

15

NM

816

15

NM

On-time Departures

77.8 %

86.4 %

-8.6 p.p

91.2 %

95.2 %

-4.0 p.p

94.2 %

94.6 %

-0.4 p.p

Flight Completion

98.7 %

99.7 %

-0.9 p.p

99.4 %

98.8 %

0.6 p.p

99.4 %

98.9 %

0.6 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

7.7

3.9

100.1 %

63.3

36.9

71.5 %

68.4

41.2

65.8 %

* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br 
www.voegol.com.br/ir 
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-november-2022-301695145.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.

