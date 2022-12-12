Charter Linkz Obtains GSA Contract to Supply Bus Charters for Federal Agencies

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Linkz, a New York based national bus charter rental company, has secured a Multiple award Schedule with the GSA (47QMCB23D0001) and is now certified to provide 'Transportation, Delivery, and Relocation Solutions' to Federal Government Agencies. By obtaining this contract, Charter Linkz is now able to list their Bus Charter, Bus Rental, and other transportation services on the government's electronic ordering system, GSA Advantage. Charter Linkz offers a diverse selection of vehicles and buses with sizes ranging from 14 passengers to 56 passengers to meet its client's growing needs.

"Being awarded this GSA Schedule contract is an excellent achievement for Charter Linkz, and we are pleased to share this news with our customers. We can now expand our services by being able to offer cost-effective bus charter rentals to Federal Government Agencies," said Joseph Jacovino, Managing Partner of Charter Linkz. "With this schedule, we are able to provide a vast selection of first-rate mass-transportation rentals and charter solutions at fixed government pricing. We have been chosen as one of the select companies to be able to offer these services to Federal Government Agencies due to our convenient and affordable high-class vehicle rental services. Our team works hard to guarantee fast and reliable transportation when needed, which is why so many organizations in New York and New Jersey choose us as their go-to choice for bus charter rentals."

Charter Linkz, established in 2018, is a national bus charter rental company based in New York. The founders have over 25 years of industry experience and have been providing bus rental services nationwide for decades. Through this, Charter Linkz has established relationships with The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, The Department of Veteran Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Department of Homeland Security. Since the company was founded, it has built a reputation of being a straightforward and reliable source for bus charter rentals while offering exceptional customer service and has nurtured client relationships to be the go-to charter rental nationwide.

The company aims to make traveling, event planning, and having fun easy for its customers, whether they are a corporation, a small business, or a group of high school students. The team of people behind Charter Linkz has extensive industry experience and training to provide top-quality bus booking and reservation services for all types of events and group sizes. Several services are available with Charter Linkz, including large events, conferences, conventions, government & emergency services, sports & entertainment events, as well as corporate gatherings. Charter Linkz works hard to make the bus booking experience as easy, convenient, and painless as possible for customers.

For more information about Charter Linkz or to get a free quote on a bus charter rental, go to www.charterlinkz.com or call (800) 494-7528.

