The COVID-19 aftermath - Small to Midsize businesses are still suffering but they may be eligible to obtain up to $26,000+ per employee via a grant at BottomLineSavings.ca

MIAMI, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BottomLineSavings.ca, a North American based consulting company, announces its industry leading program in Employee Retention Credits (ERC). The BottomLineSavings.ca program will assist small and medium sized businesses (SMB) that have been gravely affected by COVID-19 and pandemic related financial hardships by assisting them in qualifying for and receiving ERC credits. These ERC credits are the key to a much a needed increase in cash flow as eligible businesses may receive up to twenty six thousand dollars ($26,000.00) per eligible employee.

BLS has a 95%+ success rate and has set the industry standard in ERC consultancy. BottomLineSavings.ca's encompassing approach will qualify, calculate, and submit clients' COVID-19 Employee Retention Credits. BLS, as an industry leader, has streamlined the process and delivers results in an average of 12 weeks, its competition on the other hand, are able to deliver results in 8 months to 1 year.

Dimitri Christopoulos, VP, referral partner for BottomLineSavings.ca, stated, "We always produce innovative solutions for our clients and partners. Unfortunately, some of the SMB's recovery efforts is being hampered by processing delays. Which is ironic as this program was implemented to help SMB's in an expedited manner. BLS's clients, have and will benefit from our reduced waiting times. This is thanks to our superior consultancy and proprietary internal innovative technology. With direct API back end connections to key Government agencies allowing clients to see their claim status in real time via their own live dashboard, and This Is The GAME CHANGER!! "

What is the ERC?

ERC is a stimulus program designed to help those businesses that were able to retain their employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Established by the CARES Act, it is a refundable tax credit – a GRANT, not a loan – that you can claim for your business. The ERC is available to both small and mid-sized businesses. It is based on qualified wages and healthcare paid to employees.

How to Get ERC?

Contact BottomLineSavings.ca for a risk-free examination, if your company has not yet claimed the ERC credit/grant or if you have been informed you do not meet the standard. BLS's qualifications team goes beyond the obvious KPI's and analyzes all applicants to establish how the PANDEMIC affected internal operations, supply chains, and processes. This is in the goal of establishing ERC eligibility and other valuable tax credits. It's as simple as a 10-minute conversation.

Dimitri Christopoulos has advised, "Now is the time to check the status or file the ERC claim for your company if you haven't previously. The pandemic's effects are still being felt by numerous organizations, and they have found it difficult to recover. Through our network, businesses will have access to all advantages of the ERC grant and benefit by being able to invest that cash injection into their operations."

Who is BottomLineSavings.ca?

BottomLineSavings.ca assists firms in maximizing Government incentives and tax credits by utilizing their company's leadership of 14+ years experience and industry leading consultancy knowledge and technology. BLS is proud to have achieved over $2.5 Billion Dollars in returns for 20,000+ businesses. BLS offers this service with no upfront fees and charge on a purely commission base, BLS doesn't get paid unless its clients do.

Website: www.BottomLineSavings.ca

