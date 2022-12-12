Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

- Q2 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.63, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.21
- Q2 Total Revenue $12.3 billion, up 18% in USD, up 25% in constant currency
- Q2 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $3.8 billion, up 43% in USD, up 48% in constant currency
- Q2 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.0 billion, up 53% in USD, up 59% in constant currency
- Q2 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $2.8 billion, up 40% in USD, up 45% in constant currency
- Q2 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 23% in USD, up 28% in constant currency
- Q2 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 25% in USD, up 29% in constant currency
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2023 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 18% year-over-year in USD and up 25% in constant currency to $12.3 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 14% in USD and up 20% in constant currency to $8.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 16% in USD and up 23% in constant currency to $1.4 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $1.5 billion to total revenues.
Q2 GAAP operating income was $3.1 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.1 billion, up 5% in USD and up 12% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 25%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 41%. GAAP net income was $1.7 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $3.3 billion. Q2 GAAP earnings per share was $0.63 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.21.
Short-term deferred revenues were $8.7 billion. Operating cash flow was $15.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.
The strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to foreign currencies had a significant impact on results in the quarter. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share would have been 9 cents higher.
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2023, with a payment date of January 24, 2023.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our plans to modernize healthcare information systems and improve public health, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, include, among others: our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services; supply chain constraints and third-party manufacturing and logistics delays; significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our offerings; risks associated with acquisitions; the COVID-19 pandemic; economic, political and market conditions; information technology system failures, privacy concerns and cybersecurity breaches; unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 12, 2022. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three Months Ended
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2022
Revenues
2021
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 8,598
70 %
$ 7,554
73 %
14 %
20 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
1,435
12 %
1,237
12 %
16 %
23 %
Hardware
850
7 %
767
7 %
11 %
16 %
Services
1,392
11 %
802
8 %
74 %
83 %
Total revenues
12,275
100 %
10,360
100 %
18 %
25 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
1,891
15 %
1,259
12 %
50 %
55 %
Hardware
286
2 %
229
2 %
25 %
31 %
Services
1,181
10 %
671
7 %
76 %
85 %
Sales and marketing
2,216
18 %
1,954
19 %
13 %
18 %
Research and development
2,158
18 %
1,754
17 %
23 %
26 %
General and administrative
366
3 %
319
3 %
15 %
19 %
Amortization of intangible assets
907
7 %
299
3 %
203 %
204 %
Acquisition related and other (2)
62
1 %
4,667
45 %
(99 %)
(99 %)
Restructuring
137
1 %
32
0 %
330 %
376 %
Total operating expenses
9,204
75 %
11,184
108 %
(18 %)
(15 %)
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
3,071
25 %
(824)
(8 %)
*
*
Interest expense
(856)
(7 %)
(679)
(6 %)
26 %
26 %
Non-operating (expenses) income, net
(71)
(1 %)
7
0 %
*
*
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,144
17 %
(1,496)
(14 %)
*
*
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(403)
(3 %)
249
2 %
*
*
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,741
14 %
$ (1,247)
(12 %)
*
*
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 0.65
$ (0.46)
Diluted
$ 0.63
$ (0.46)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,695
2,694
Diluted
2,746
2,694
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant
(2)
Acquisition related and other for the three months ended November 30, 2021 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
% Increase (Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease)
2022
2022
2021
2021
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 12,275
$ -
$ 12,275
$ 10,360
$ -
$ 10,360
18 %
18 %
25 %
25 %
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 9,204
$ (2,015)
$ 7,189
$ 11,184
$ (5,679)
$ 5,505
(18 %)
31 %
(15 %)
36 %
Stock-based compensation (3)
909
(909)
-
681
(681)
-
33 %
*
33 %
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
907
(907)
-
299
(299)
-
203 %
*
204 %
*
Acquisition related and other
62
(62)
-
4,667
(4,667)
-
(99 %)
*
(99 %)
*
Restructuring
137
(137)
-
32
(32)
-
330 %
*
376 %
*
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
$ 3,071
$ 2,015
$ 5,086
$ (824)
$ 5,679
$ 4,855
*
5 %
*
12 %
OPERATING MARGIN %
25 %
41 %
(8 %)
47 %
*
(543) bp.
*
(485) bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ (403)
$ (444)
$ (847)
$ 249
$ (1,052)
$ (803)
*
5 %
*
14 %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,741
$ 1,571
$ 3,312
$ (1,247)
$ 4,627
$ 3,380
*
(2 %)
*
6 %
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (6)
$ 0.63
$ 1.21
$ (0.46)
$ 1.21
*
(1 %)
*
7 %
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (6)
2,746
-
2,746
2,694
91
2,785
2 %
(1 %)
2 %
(1 %)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 113
$ (113)
$ -
$ 50
$ (50)
$ -
Hardware
5
(5)
-
4
(4)
-
Services
35
(35)
-
18
(18)
-
Sales and marketing
151
(151)
-
120
(120)
-
Research and development
510
(510)
-
423
(423)
-
General and administrative
95
(95)
-
66
(66)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 909
$ (909)
$ -
$ 681
$ (681)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2022 was as follows:
Remainder of fiscal 2023
$ 1,755
Fiscal 2024
2,995
Fiscal 2025
2,283
Fiscal 2026
1,620
Fiscal 2027
664
Fiscal 2028
635
Thereafter
1,641
Total intangible assets, net
$ 11,593
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 18.8% and (16.6%) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax
(6)
In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, GAAP diluted loss per share was calculated excluding the dilutive effects of 91 million shares related to employee stock plans as the effect would
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Six Months Ended
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2022
Revenues
2021
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 17,015
72 %
$ 14,925
74 %
14 %
20 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
2,339
10 %
2,049
10 %
14 %
21 %
Hardware
1,613
7 %
1,530
8 %
5 %
11 %
Services
2,753
11 %
1,583
8 %
74 %
83 %
Total revenues
23,720
100 %
20,087
100 %
18 %
24 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
3,626
15 %
2,472
12 %
47 %
52 %
Hardware
536
2 %
474
2 %
13 %
18 %
Services
2,233
9 %
1,315
7 %
70 %
79 %
Sales and marketing
4,393
19 %
3,808
19 %
15 %
20 %
Research and development
4,251
18 %
3,438
17 %
24 %
26 %
General and administrative
777
3 %
618
3 %
26 %
30 %
Amortization of intangible assets
1,826
8 %
603
3 %
203 %
204 %
Acquisition related and other (2)
103
1 %
4,687
24 %
(98 %)
(98 %)
Restructuring
281
1 %
70
0 %
301 %
340 %
Total operating expenses
18,026
76 %
17,485
87 %
3 %
6 %
OPERATING INCOME
5,694
24 %
2,602
13 %
119 %
159 %
Interest expense
(1,643)
(7 %)
(1,384)
(7 %)
19 %
19 %
Non-operating expenses, net
(251)
(1 %)
(34)
0 %
638 %
658 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,800
16 %
1,184
6 %
221 %
359 %
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(511)
(2 %)
25
0 %
*
*
NET INCOME
$ 3,289
14 %
$ 1,209
6 %
172 %
289 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 1.22
$ 0.44
Diluted
$ 1.20
$ 0.43
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,690
2,731
Diluted
2,747
2,823
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency
(2)
Acquisition related and other for the six months ended November 30, 2021 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion.
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
% Increase (Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease)
2022
2022
2021
2021
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 23,720
$ -
$ 23,720
$ 20,087
$ -
$ 20,087
18 %
18 %
24 %
24 %
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 18,026
$ (3,869)
$ 14,157
$ 17,485
$ (6,586)
$ 10,899
3 %
30 %
6 %
35 %
Stock-based compensation (3)
1,659
(1,659)
-
1,226
(1,226)
-
35 %
*
35 %
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
1,826
(1,826)
-
603
(603)
-
203 %
*
204 %
*
Acquisition related and other
103
(103)
-
4,687
(4,687)
-
(98 %)
*
(98 %)
*
Restructuring
281
(281)
-
70
(70)
-
301 %
*
340 %
*
OPERATING INCOME
$ 5,694
$ 3,869
$ 9,563
$ 2,602
$ 6,586
$ 9,188
119 %
4 %
159 %
11 %
OPERATING MARGIN %
24 %
40 %
13 %
46 %
1,105 bp.
(543) bp.
1,279 bp.
(484) bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ (511)
$ (1,018)
$ (1,529)
$ 25
$ (1,473)
$ (1,448)
*
6 %
*
14 %
NET INCOME
$ 3,289
$ 2,851
$ 6,140
$ 1,209
$ 5,113
$ 6,322
172 %
(3 %)
289 %
5 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 1.20
$ 2.24
$ 0.43
$ 2.24
179 %
0 %
300 %
8 %
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
2,747
-
2,747
2,823
-
2,823
(3 %)
(3 %)
(3 %)
(3 %)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 204
$ (204)
$ -
$ 90
$ (90)
$ -
Hardware
9
(9)
-
7
(7)
-
Services
60
(60)
-
32
(32)
-
Sales and marketing
275
(275)
-
215
(215)
-
Research and development
932
(932)
-
767
(767)
-
General and administrative
179
(179)
-
115
(115)
-
Total stock-based compensation
$ 1,659
$ (1,659)
$ -
$ 1,226
$ (1,226)
$ -
(4)
Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2022 was as follows:
Remainder of fiscal 2023
$ 1,755
Fiscal 2024
2,995
Fiscal 2025
2,283
Fiscal 2026
1,620
Fiscal 2027
664
Fiscal 2028
635
Thereafter
1,641
Total intangible assets, net
$ 11,593
(5)
Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 13.4% and (2.1%) in the first half of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in millions)
November 30,
May 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,813
$ 21,383
Marketable securities
537
519
Trade receivables, net
6,197
5,953
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,014
3,778
Total Current Assets
17,561
31,633
Non-Current Assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
14,351
9,716
Intangible assets, net
11,593
1,440
Goodwill, net
61,513
43,811
Deferred tax assets
12,091
12,782
Other non-current assets
11,360
9,915
Total Non-Current Assets
110,908
77,664
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 128,469
$ 109,297
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, current
$ 9,746
$ 3,749
Accounts payable
1,647
1,317
Accrued compensation and related benefits
1,780
1,944
Deferred revenues
8,705
8,357
Other current liabilities
5,228
4,144
Total Current Liabilities
27,106
19,511
Non-Current Liabilities:
Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current
81,173
72,110
Income taxes payable
11,128
12,210
Deferred tax liabilities
7,165
6,031
Other non-current liabilities
5,673
5,203
Total Non-Current Liabilities
105,139
95,554
Stockholders' Deficit
(3,776)
(5,768)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
$ 128,469
$ 109,297
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
($ in millions)
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income
$ 3,289
$ 1,209
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
1,138
913
Amortization of intangible assets
1,826
603
Deferred income taxes
(852)
(820)
Stock-based compensation
1,659
1,226
Other, net
289
(176)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Decrease in trade receivables, net
516
789
Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
121
263
Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities
(785)
(918)
Decrease in income taxes payable
(327)
(849)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
369
(531)
Net cash provided by operating activities
7,243
1,709
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
(603)
(9,631)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
462
21,617
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(27,799)
(50)
Capital expenditures
(4,154)
(1,987)
Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities
(32,094)
9,949
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Payments for repurchases of common stock
(1,000)
(15,001)
Proceeds from issuances of common stock
661
305
Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards
(895)
(890)
Payments of dividends to stockholders
(1,723)
(1,748)
Proceeds from issuances of commercial paper, net of repayments
1,880
-
Proceeds from issuances of senior notes and other borrowings, net of issuance costs
28,280
-
Repayments of senior notes and other borrowings
(16,692)
(5,750)
Other, net
(56)
(437)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
10,455
(23,521)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(174)
(297)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(14,570)
(12,160)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
21,383
30,098
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 6,813
$ 17,938
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
GAAP Operating Cash Flow
$ 15,325
$ 10,255
$ 10,396
$ 9,539
$ 10,542
$ 15,073
Capital Expenditures
(2,761)
(3,118)
(3,805)
(4,511)
(5,168)
(6,678)
Free Cash Flow
$ 12,564
$ 7,137
$ 6,591
$ 5,028
$ 5,374
$ 8,395
% Growth over prior year
9 %
(41 %)
(49 %)
(63 %)
(57 %)
18 %
GAAP Net Income
$ 13,952
$ 10,262
$ 7,560
$ 6,717
$ 5,808
$ 8,797
Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income
90 %
70 %
87 %
75 %
93 %
95 %
(1)
To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1)
($ in millions)
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
TOTAL
REVENUES BY OFFERINGS
Cloud services
$ 2,461
$ 2,667
$ 2,791
$ 2,890
$ 10,809
$ 3,579
$ 3,813
$ 7,392
License support
4,910
4,887
4,846
4,722
19,365
4,838
4,785
9,623
Cloud services and license support
7,371
7,554
7,637
7,612
30,174
8,417
8,598
17,015
Cloud license and on-premise license
813
1,237
1,289
2,539
5,878
904
1,435
2,339
Hardware
763
767
798
856
3,183
763
850
1,613
Services
781
802
789
833
3,205
1,361
1,392
2,753
Total revenues
$ 9,728
$ 10,360
$ 10,513
$ 11,840
$ 42,440
$ 11,445
$ 12,275
$ 23,720
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Cloud services
19 %
22 %
24 %
19 %
21 %
45 %
43 %
44 %
License support
1 %
(1 %)
(3 %)
(5 %)
(2 %)
(1 %)
(2 %)
(2 %)
Cloud services and license support
6 %
6 %
5 %
3 %
5 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
(8 %)
13 %
1 %
18 %
9 %
11 %
16 %
14 %
Hardware
(6 %)
(9 %)
(3 %)
(3 %)
(5 %)
0 %
11 %
5 %
Services
8 %
7 %
7 %
3 %
6 %
74 %
74 %
74 %
Total revenues
4 %
6 %
4 %
5 %
5 %
18 %
18 %
18 %
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Cloud services
18 %
22 %
26 %
22 %
22 %
50 %
48 %
49 %
License support
(1 %)
(1 %)
0 %
(1 %)
(1 %)
4 %
4 %
4 %
Cloud services and license support
5 %
6 %
8 %
7 %
6 %
20 %
20 %
20 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
(9 %)
16 %
4 %
25 %
12 %
19 %
23 %
21 %
Hardware
(7 %)
(8 %)
1 %
2 %
(3 %)
5 %
16 %
11 %
Services
7 %
7 %
11 %
7 %
8 %
84 %
83 %
83 %
Total revenues
2 %
6 %
7 %
10 %
7 %
23 %
25 %
24 %
CLOUD SERVICES AND LICENSE SUPPORT REVENUES
BY ECOSYSTEM
Applications cloud services and license support
$ 3,041
$ 3,149
$ 3,187
$ 3,235
$ 12,612
$ 4,016
$ 4,080
$ 8,096
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
4,330
4,405
4,450
4,377
17,562
4,401
4,518
8,919
Total cloud services and license support revenues
$ 7,371
$ 7,554
$ 7,637
$ 7,612
$ 30,174
$ 8,417
$ 8,598
$ 17,015
AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES
Applications cloud services and license support
8 %
9 %
8 %
6 %
8 %
32 %
30 %
31 %
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
5 %
5 %
3 %
1 %
3 %
2 %
3 %
2 %
Total cloud services and license support revenues
6 %
6 %
5 %
3 %
5 %
14 %
14 %
14 %
CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH RATES (2)
Applications cloud services and license support
7 %
8 %
10 %
9 %
8 %
37 %
35 %
36 %
Infrastructure cloud services and license support
3 %
5 %
7 %
5 %
5 %
7 %
9 %
8 %
Total cloud services and license support revenues
5 %
6 %
8 %
7 %
6 %
20 %
20 %
20 %
GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES
Americas
$ 5,321
$ 5,736
$ 5,849
$ 6,774
$ 23,679
$ 7,192
$ 7,786
$ 14,978
Europe/Middle East/Africa
2,784
2,953
3,014
3,260
12,011
2,691
2,895
5,586
Asia Pacific
1,623
1,671
1,650
1,806
6,750
1,562
1,594
3,156
Total revenues
$ 9,728
$ 10,360
$ 10,513
$ 11,840
$ 42,440
$ 11,445
$ 12,275
$ 23,720
(1)
The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to
APPENDIX A
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:
- Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
- Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses, income tax effects and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. For all periods presented, acquisition related and other expenses consisted of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, certain business combination adjustments including certain adjustments after the measurement period has ended, and certain other operating items, net. For the three and six months ended November 30, 2021, acquisition related and other expenses substantially consisted of litigation related charges totaling $4.7 billion that we generally do not expect to recur, and we consider the $4.7 billion of litigation related charges to be outside our ordinary course of business based on the following considerations: (i) the unprecedented nature of the litigation related charges including the nature and size of the damages awarded; (ii) the dissimilarity of this litigation and related charges to recurring litigation of which we are a party in our normal business course for which any and all such charges are included in our GAAP operating results and non-GAAP measures; (iii) the complexity of the case; (iv) the counterparty involved; and (v) our expectation that litigation related charges of this nature will not recur in future periods; amongst other factors. Restructuring expenses consisted of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses may diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur certain of these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.
