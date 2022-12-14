RENT Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Rent the Runway, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Rent the Runway, Inc. ("RTR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RENT).

Class Period: October 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 13, 2023

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the RTR lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/rent-the-runway-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that RTR was continuing to face extraordinary business headwinds, such as transportation headwinds and labor wage rate increases, from the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) that RTR's active subscriber enrollments had sharply decelerated from the growth trajectory represented in the Registration Statement and, as a result, the Company was several months away from approaching its pre-pandemic levels of active subscriptions; (3) that RTR needed to substantially increase marketing and advertising costs from historical figures in order to attempt to grow its active subscriber network; (4) that RTR was suffering from ballooning fulfillment and transportation costs; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

