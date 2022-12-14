REPORT FROM THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) ON 13 DECEMBER 2022

REPORT FROM THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) ON 13 DECEMBER 2022

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The extraordinary general meeting on 13 December 2022 resolved to increase the company's share capital with SEK 29,984.62 by issuing 1,000,000 new shares to Alpraaz AB, a company owned by OXE Marine AB's (publ) board member Christian von Koenigsegg. The resolution was made in order to complete the company's directed share issue as press released on 20 November 2022.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals that have been available before the general meeting. The complete proposals are published on the company's website www.oxemarine.com.

The general meeting's resolution means that the share issue that was press released on 20 November 2022 is now completed. For further information about the share issue, please refer to the press releases published on 20 and 21 November 2022 and which are available on the company's website www.oxemarine.com.

CONTACT:

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail info@fnca.se.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Berg, CEO, anders.berg@oxemarine.com, +46 70 358 91 55

Jonas Wikström, Chairman of the board, jonas.wikstrom@oxemarine.com, +46 70 753 65 66

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16067/3684346/1736896.pdf 20221214 OXE Marine - Report from EGM 2022

View original content:

SOURCE OXE Marine AB