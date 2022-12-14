SAFE HARBOR EXPANDS CALIFORNIA NETWORK

DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Safe Harbor Marinas has acquired Chula Vista Marina in Chula Vista, CA and Marina Bay Yacht Harbor in Richmond, CA.

Safe Harbor Marinas Logo (PRNewsfoto/Safe Harbor Marinas) (PRNewswire)

Chula Vista Marina has just under 600 slips and can accommodate vessels up to 120 feet in length. Marina Bay Yacht Harbor has 850 slips and can accommodate boats up to the same length.

The new additions bring Safe Harbor's total wet and dry slip accommodations to approximately 50,000. The acquisitions increase Safe Harbor's Californian boating network to 11 locations, and Safe Harbor now owns and operates 134 marinas in 24 states and Puerto Rico.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chula Vista Marina and Marina Bay Yacht Harbor to Safe Harbor," said John Ray, Safe Harbor's Chief Transaction Officer. "As the newest members of Safe Harbor, boaters at these locations are about to discover a whole new world of boating lifestyle has just opened to them."

About Safe Harbor Marinas

Safe Harbor is the largest owner and operator of marinas in the world. The company is dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences to the global boating community.

For more visit: https://shmarinas.com

Media contact: media@shmarinas.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Sun Communities, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("Sun") intend that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believes," "intends," "should," "plans," "estimates," "approximate," "guidance," and similar expressions in this press release that predict or indicate future events and trends and that do not report historical matters.

These forward-looking statements reflect Sun's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond its control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; national, regional and local economic climates; difficulties in the ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully; the ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; competitive market forces; the performance of recent acquisitions; changes in market rates of interest; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of purchasers boats to obtain financing; and the level of repossessions by boat lenders. Further details of potential risks that may affect Sun are described in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" sections of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safe Harbor Marinas