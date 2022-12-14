Ubiik Wins 4th Consecutive AMI Tender in Taiwan to Surpass 1Mn Smart Meters Deployed by 2024, Strengthens Its Offering with Private LTE Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiik, a leading IoT and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution provider, has won a US$17Mn tender from Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) for the deployment of an AMI system that would host 450,000 additional smart meters. Together with the 3 tenders won in 2018, 2019, and 2020, the 4th tender win will bring the total tender value won to US$58Mn and total deployment to 1.17Mn meters. The project scope includes the deployment of DLMS/COSEM-compliant smart meter communication modules, Data Concentrator Units (DCUs), Network Management System, Head End System (HES), equipment installation, as well as 6 years of operation and maintenance.

After becoming the leading AMI solution provider in Taiwan from 2018 thanks to its consecutive tender wins, Ubiik started combining its well-established, field-proven private LPWAN solution - based on Weightless™ - with 3GPP-compliant Cellular IoT technologies (LTE-M and NB-IOT). This combined expertise has led to the development of innovative private LTE solutions, with the recent announcement of goRAN™, Ubiik's industry-leading NB-IoT and Cat-M1 Base Station, supporting advanced Release 14 & 15 features (non-anchor carriers, early data transfer, etc.) and optimized for FDD/TDD deployments of private LTE networks or coverage extension of existing networks. This uniquely addresses the last-mile connectivity problem faced by many IoT use cases, from smart metering to asset tracking or environmental sensing, which are key to meeting sustainability goals globally.

"The winning of this AMI tender for Taiwan's largest IoT project not only cements our leadership position as Taiwan's top AMI vendor but also propels us firmly into the global arena as we focus on expanding our reach to North America, India, Australia and Europe," said Tien-haw Peng, Founder & CEO of Ubiik. "With the announcement of our innovative goRAN™ private Cat-M/NB-IoT Base Station, we are aiming to bring the best AMI solutions for utilities in the modernization of their grid systems"

With their ability to meet the requirements of large-scale utilities across North America, Europe, Australia, India, and Japan, as demonstrated by Taipower AMI project continued success, Ubiik's innovative solutions are now on an aggressive global expansion path. Ubiik, along with its ecosystem partners, will exhibit at Distributech 2023 San Diego from February 7th to 9th, 2023 at booth 1637, all are encouraged to visit and learn more about its private LTE solutions.

About Ubiik

Founded in 2016, Ubiik started its IoT business by providing Weightless™ LPWAN, a high performance open standard communication protocol successful with Advanced Metering Infrastructure private deployments. Since its successful AMI project in 2018 which has expanded its product portfolio to a PaaS platform, Ubiik has become a vertical IoT solutions provider. It has since grown its connectivity offerings to include LTE technologies to cover the multi-modality of the IoT market, especially for applications with strong security requirements that can be met with 3GPP standards. Visit Ubiik online at www.ubiik.com

