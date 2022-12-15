In tribute to his late wife, Mike Ulliman quits successful corporate career to write a life defining album that just might bring Rock back to glory with music fans can actually own

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyday Dolores

After his wife suddenly and tragically passed away; multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer Mike Ulliman , sole member of Everyday Dolores, quit his successful corporate career, built a recording studio that rivals any professional studio and for the next 5 years wrote, recorded and produced his Magnum Opus, Sunflower released on December 10th, 2022…his late wife's birthday. Sunflower, his wife's favorite flower. is a pop rock album that combines the sounds of 80's progressive pop behemoths like YES, Genesis and XTC with 90's alternative rock greats like Jane's Addiction, The Pixies & Sonic Youth. Sunflower translates the everyday struggles of life, loss and love with RadioAirPlay.com saying "[Everyday Dolores]...casts aside the rule-book with both a great sense of creative poise and sheer musical exuberance, presenting listeners with a wildly inventive and continually intriguing listening experience..."

After Tragedy Strikes, Everyday Dolores Release Sunflower, a "Vinyl First" Pop Rock Magnum Opus

Sunflower is a " Vinyl First " release supported by an amazing, limited edition splatter vinyl package complete with framable cover art, never before seen pictures with each album individually hand numbered by Mike himself in gold paint. Sunflower is also streaming on all digital platforms but vinyl takes precedence in all promotional efforts. Ulliman mentions "Vinyl is beautiful and fun for the fans but also creates real revenue for artists that streaming generally ignores. That sense of ownership and pride in my music is something I've always valued and is something I'm trying to give my fans". The first single "Can You Hear Me (On The Other Side)?" released with the vinyl album drop is garnering high praise from internet radio listeners with the video premier now being considered for multiple awards and film festivals.

Sunflower is a multi-layered, guitar-driven, harmonious work of art that fills a gap in rock and pop music that is largely ignored by today's music industry but ripe for a screaming comeback. Other singles such as "Walk Not Talk" and "Lifelong Holiday" from Sunflower are set to be released in early 2023.

