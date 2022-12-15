Creatd’s OG Subsidiary Launches Largest-Ever NFT Sale

After unveiling a preview of its new generative NFT collection last week, collectors can now acquire the one-of-a-kind pieces from the OG Gallery.

Early sales results validate the monetization strategy for Creatd's OG Collection, Inc. which is expected to be spun-off onto the OTC Market in the first quarter of 2023.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), has announced the official launch of its largest-ever NFT drop , featuring archival assets from the OG Collection, Inc. ("OG Collection"). This marks the Company's most ambitious NFT sale to date, ahead of its anticipated spin-off of the OG Collection media subsidiary.

The OG Gallery is the foundation of the Company's Web 3.0 strategy, years in the making. The OG Gallery utilizes blockchain technology to democratize access to fine art collectibles and to bring rare cultural artifacts to the masses. Beyond vast applications within the realm of the OG Collection, NFTs represent yet another potential method for Vocal creators to utilize the power of technology to showcase their passions.

Recent additions to the Company's comprehensive NFT strategy include an NFT-based membership program for holders of OG Gallery's digital assets. Members will be granted exclusive benefits and perks including:

The opportunity to purchase a framed fine art print of your one-of-a-kind NFT

Early participation in future drops

OG Gallery member merchandise

VIP access to the OG Gallery in Decentraland

Commented Chairman and CEO, Jeremy Frommer, "During this period of ongoing reorganization to accelerate the monetization of Creatd's core assets, we remain committed to our responsibility to stay at the tip of the spear when it comes to technology. The NFT space is a new frontier with myriad potential opportunities. As we have announced previously, we are working to pursue the dual listing of Creatd on Upstream , the blockchain-powered securities exchange platform. Our OG Collection subsidiary is similarly pursuing the discovery of future opportunities inherent in NFTs and Web 3.0, and as such our company is even more equipped to help creators curate and distribute their work, grow their audience, and monetize their passions."

To browse the collection and purchase your NFT, visit: https://www.og.gallery/og-archive . Additionally, visit the OG Collection's new resource article , which gives collectors and enthusiasts a deeper dive into the archive and its broader cultural significance.

