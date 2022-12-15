End Users Have Revealed on SoftwareReviews the Top Accounting Software of the Year for Enterprise, Midmarket, and Small Business

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Accounting Data Quadrant. Seven providers in the enterprise, midmarket, and small business spaces have been identified as Gold Medalists.

Accounting software automates finance management processes, ensuring the accuracy of financial transactions and reconciliation. Successful accounting software deployments enable better cash flow and cost management, streamline invoicing and compliance, and allow for easier audit reporting. Finance, accounting, and IT professionals should consider accounting solutions that support accounting practices, reporting regulations, and currencies within all required countries.

To support organizations that are contemplating which accounting system to implement for their financial management needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers to consider. These software providers have been identified based on insights from verified survey data collected from 982 end-user reviews, as well as high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The Gold Medalist accounting software providers offer enhanced business capabilities for core financial operations. Examples include quote-to-cash process support that improves profitability, flexible pricing that increases sales win rates, and integrated analytics to increase the company's financial health.

The 2022 Enterprise Accounting Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Odoo , 9.0 CS, ranked high in business value creation.

Sage Intacct , 8.7 CS, ranked high in expense management.

The 2022 Midmarket Accounting Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Quickbooks Online, 9.5 CS, ranked high for the quality of features.

Zoho Books , 9.1 CS, ranked high for dashboard analytics and reporting.

The 2022 Small Business Accounting Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Wave , 9.2 CS, ranked high for cost revenue tracking.

FreshBooks , 8.8 CS, ranked high for usability and intuitiveness.

TallyPrime , 8.7 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

Zoho Books , 8.7 CS, ranked high for cash flow management.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

