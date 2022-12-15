InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious Homemade Hot Sauce Formula (BEC-245)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a homemade hot sauce that can be used to add flavor and heat to any type of food," said an inventor, from East Bridgewater, Mass., "so I invented HOT FRANKIE'S HOT SAUCE. My design would offer a tasty alternative to traditional hot sauces."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new formula for hot sauce. In doing so, it enhances the natural flavors of meats, vegetables, side dishes, and other foods. It also offers a delicious and spicy taste and it can be served as a dipping sauce, marinade or condiment. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp