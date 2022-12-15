Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2022

Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2022 will be published on January 26, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Time: 09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-01-26 
Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 055 102 00, USA: +1 212 999 66 59, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be livestreamed on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz,
Vice President Corporate Communications,
+46 733 13 30 55,
per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson,
Vice President Investor Relations,
+46 705 11 15 81,
johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3684005/1734473.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essityâ€™s Year-end Report 2022

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/invitation-year-end-report,c3126221

Invitation Year-end Report

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-year-end-report-2022-301703835.html

SOURCE Essity

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.