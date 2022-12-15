Johnson Controls awarded platinum sustainability rating by EcoVadis, placing it in top 1% of companies evaluated

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been awarded the platinum EcoVadis sustainability rating, the highest distinction granted. EcoVadis is a leading ratings organization for the sustainability of supply chains. As a result of its strong performance, Johnson Controls ranks in the top 1% of the more than 100,000 companies assessed worldwide. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria across four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

"The race to decarbonization is accelerating and Johnson Controls is leading the way in sustainability not only for our customers, but in our own business practices. We have set ambitious environmental, social and governance commitments, science-based targets as well as a Scope 1 and 2 net zero carbon pledge to support a healthy, more sustainable planet," said Renae Kezar, Vice President, Global Sustainability, Johnson Controls. "Being recognized as a top performer by EcoVadis with a platinum rating confirms that we are on the right track. Thanks to our employees worldwide for ensuring we are leading the way in the sustainability space."

The EcoVadis Platinum rating reflects Johnson Controls' ongoing and unwavering commitment to sustainability. Johnson Controls was among the earliest industrial companies to report emissions and pledge emission reductions. Tremendous progress has been made by reducing absolute carbon emissions 38% since 2017, on a path to 55% reduction by 2030. The company continues to take significant steps to further improve its environmental impact and has committed to achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2040 – ten years ahead of the goal set out in the Paris Climate Agreement. The Johnson Controls manages its supply chain through its Sustainable Supplier Council, requiring all preferred suppliers to disclose to EcoVadis with at least a bronze level score, and weighing sustainability on par with quality, service, and cost when rating its suppliers.

More than 100,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis. The business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information

