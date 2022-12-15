Pratia's study says: Poles, Bulgarians, and Ukrainians are ready to take part in clinical trials but too often trust the unverified information available online.

WARSAW, Poland , Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of Poles, Bulgarians, and Ukrainians are ready to participate in clinical trials, says the first-of-its-kind survey in CEE - by ARC Rynek & Opinia on behalf of Pratia, an international platform for clinical trials. 4,565[1] respondents from three countries participated. The study aimed to uncover the Patients' opinions and behavior regarding clinical trials. It's part of Pratia's patient-centricity strategy.

"We ensure that patients make rational decisions to improve their health based on reliable sources of information" says Pratia COO (PRNewswire)

The results from the survey show a high level of awareness of the term "clinical trials." 63% of Bulgarian, 61% of Polish, and 56% of Ukrainian respondents know this expression. Nearly half of the respondents have a positive attitude. 52% Bulgarian, 55% Polish, and 43% Ukrainian respondents would participate in a clinical trial if they could and had to. The percentage of those who already participated is more likely to do so again – 76% in Poland, 74% in Ukraine, and 68% in Bulgaria.

"It's best to work with a patient who knows much about the disease, its treatment, its risk factors, and prognosis. Such a Patient demands from NHS refunding an adequate standard of care. Such a Patient understands both the risks and potential benefits of innovative treatment strategies offered in clinical studies," explains Professor Wojciech Jurczak, hematologist whose experience covers 130+ clinical trials.

The most frequently cited motive for inclusion in clinical trials is the chance to cure a disease for which other treatment methods failed – claimed by 70% of respondents. The main barriers are concerns about unwanted side effects, as 58% of Polish, 56% of Bulgarian, and 49% of Ukrainian respondents say.

"Pratia aspires to provide free access to innovative therapies to patients and complement the work of the national healthcare systems. Urban legends about the subject have been circulating in society for a long time. We aim to provide scientific facts about clinical trials by working closely with the media and medical experts. We ensure that patients make rational decisions to improve their health based on reliable sources of information." says Lukasz Beczkowski, COO.

Pratia conducted 1,500+ clinical trials involving 300,000+ patients in its 90+ research sites in six countries, covering 85%+ therapeutic areas.

[1] The survey was conducted using CAWI method among individuals aged 18-65, excluding healthcare professionals or those working in the medical/pharmaceutical sector.

