WPG Americas Inc. Empowering the Communication Spectrum with RichWave Technology's Wireless Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WPG Americas Inc. (WPGA) a subsidiary of WPG Holdings, ranked number one semiconductor distributor worldwide by Gartner, announced today it has signed a new sales distribution agreement with RichWave Technology, an RF IC design house providing wireless front-end components and transceivers for wireless systems.

With expertise in a wide variety of industry specialties, including RF/microwave, mixed-signal circuit design, and semiconductor engineering, RichWave Technology's product lines include all in-house design RF front-end components for WiFi4/5/6/7 in networking and connectivity. Additionally, they have specialized products working in 4G/5G in mobile devices, AM/FM/SW tuners in broadcasting, radar sensors for IoT devices and passive components such as filters. They have already established a reputation as a leading global RFIC supplier.

"RichWave Technology's product portfolio further strengthens our wireless offering for our customers developing products in the IOT space" said Chris Miller, President of WPGA.

This strategic partnership allows RichWave Technology and WPGA to satisfy the rising demand from our US customers," said Dye-Jyun Ma, chairman of RichWave Technology. Our combined engineering and market expertise will help our customers to continue to innovate with new architectures to meet future needs in the rapidly developing wireless communication world.

About WPG Americas Inc.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $27.8B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About RichWave Technology

Founded in 2004, RichWave Technology is devoted to RF IC design and development. RichWave's product lines include RF front-end components for WiFi4/5/6/7 in networking and connectivity, 4G/5G for mobile devices, AM/FM/SW tuners in broadcasting, wireless transceivers in surveillance and automotive rearview applications, radar sensor for IoT devices and passive component such as filters. RichWave provides complete all in-house design RF front-end solutions covering the spectrum of wireless communication applications and is recognized by customers for excellent product performance and world-class customer service. For more information, please visit www.richwave.com.tw/en/

