Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Celebrates Over 1 Million Units Sold

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a Powerful Serum Crafted with Potent Polyphenol Extracts to Help Minimize the Appearance of Discoloration Such as Age Spots, Sun Spots, and Brown Spots

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher created by world-renowned heart surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry has now sold over 1 Million units. This revolutionary serum is formulated to address dark spots on any skin type that is affected by a blotchy, uneven skin tone. By nourishing the skin with potent polyphenol-packed extracts, antioxidant properties, and vitamins - Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher helps minimize the look of these dark spots to give the skin a new, revitalized look and reverse aging. This serum can target dark spots including any type of sensitive skin that contains discoloration like age spots, sun spots, brown spots, and liver spots.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a groundbreaking, scientifically formulated serum that contains cutting-edge ingredients to help minimize the appearance of sensitive skin types affected by dark spots like sun spots, age spots, and liver spots (PRNewswire)

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is a groundbreaking, scientifically formulated serum that contains cutting-edge ingredients to help minimize the appearance of sensitive skin types affected by dark spots like sun spots, age spots, and liver spots. Through its gentle ingredients and potent formula, Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher helps promote a healthier and more vibrant skin tone while also helping fight against the appearance of new dark spots. Gundry MD incorporates some of the finest polyphenol extracts in its breakthrough formula to help ensure the serum has powerful, effective ingredients. The dynamic antioxidant properties in Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher help your skin fight against environmental factors that can damage, age, and discolor skin pigmentation. Containing only high-quality ingredients, this cutting-edge formula comes in an easy-to-use 1-ounce dropper bottle and it is recommended to apply daily to dark spots on the face, hands, and decolletage.*

Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher*

Blueberry Fruit Extract - A source of polyphenols and antioxidant phytonutrients that contain resveratrol, a polyphenol that helps diminish oxidative damage to help promote the look of firmer, toned, glowing skin.

Acai Fruit Extract - A powerful antioxidant and rich source of polyphenols including vitamins: B1, B2, B3, E, and C that contain high levels of vital fatty acids like Omega 3.

Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract - A potent polyphenol that is an efficient oxygen radical scavenger, helping to provide several benefits for the skin.

Superox-C - Extracted from the Super-Fruit Kakadu plum. This extract contains one of the world's highest Vitamin C content – about 100 times more than an orange.

Brightenyl - A ground-breaking ingredient that uses the skin's natural micro-flora – the stratum microbiome.

Granpowder Lumière-DP - A fine powder that contains real Diamond Powder to help give skin a healthy glow and alleviate the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Key Benefits of Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher*

Helps reduce the appearance of dark spots

Gives skin a smoother, more even look

Helps skin appear healthier and more vibrant

Where to buy Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $120.00 with a 90-day refund guarantee.

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

This advanced serum can easily be added to your daily skincare routine. The suggested use of Gundry MD's Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is to apply a dime-sized amount twice daily to dark marks, age spots, sun spots, or discoloration.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, Morning Joe, and many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit drgundry.com .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Press contact:

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gundry MD