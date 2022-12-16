Ivalua Ranked in Comparably's Global Top 100 Best Companies and Awarded Best for Culture, Women and Diversity

Ivalua scoops hat-trick of awards at Comparably's latest Best Companies ranking

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that following anonymous votes from employees across all its departments and international office locations, the company has been ranked by Comparably among the top 100 companies with the best culture, as well as a best company for women and for diversity.

The list of award winners is part of Comparably's 6th Annual Best Places to Work series and represents the overall top-rated companies of 2022 according to their employees. Tens of thousands of companies were anonymously rated on Comparably.com in nearly 20 different workplace metrics, from compensation, diversity, work-life balance, and leadership to career growth and perks and benefits.

Ivalua employs over 800 people worldwide who are united by an empowering vision, mission and five core values that underpin the company's culture.

Vision: Ivalua believes that digital transformation will make supply chains more efficient, sustainable and resilient, and unlock the power of supplier collaboration.

Mission: Ivalua's mission is to empower its customers through a truly unified platform providing them with the automation, collaboration and business insight they need to better manage their spend and suppliers

Culture & Values: Customer-centric, Collaboration, Results-oriented, Care for and Grow people, and Integrity.

"We are delighted to receive these prestigious awards, which recognize our ongoing efforts to be a growing, innovative, and market-shaping employer of choice," said David Khuat-Duy, founder and CEO of Ivalua. "At Ivalua, we're connected by our passions and empowered by our shared ambitions and I'd like to thank our talented people for their continued support and commitment to making our vision and mission happen."

Awards Methodology

Comparably's lists are based solely on ratings provided by current employees who anonymously rated their companies on Comparably.com over the past 12 months (Nov. 27, 2021 through Nov. 29, 2022). The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies large and small. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua and search for #LifeAtIvalua on our social media channels for further insights into what it's like to work for Ivalua

For more information about Ivalua on Comparably, please visit https://www.comparably.com/companies/ivalua .

About Comparably

Comparably (now a ZoomInfo company) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

