Vinco Ventures Completes Acquisition of TikTok Rival Lomotif

Vinco Ventures completes the purchase of all ZVV media equity of all ZVV Media Partners. ZVV is the joint venture between Vinco Ventures and Zash Global Media.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinco Ventures announces the purchase of all ZVV equity interest of ZVV Media Partners, a joint venture with ZASH Global Media, including TikTok rival Lomotif.

It's the latest accomplishment of the Board of Directors in their successful and accelerated strategy to build the company's content-driven ecosystem with existing synergies Lomotif, AdRizer, Magnifi U, and Honey Badger.

Lomotif was recently named a top 12 best TikTok Alternative for sharing short viral videos. Additionally, Lomotif was ranked #3 on begindot.com's Top TikTok Alternatives. https://www.begindot.com/best-tiktok-alternatives/

Vinco's closing of the JV and ZASH portfolio comes amid governmental crackdowns and political concerns over TikTok's china-based company.

The Senate recently passed legislation to ban TikTok from all US government devices after the No TikTok on Government Devices Act was approved by unanimous consent.

"Vinco Ventures leadership is extremely confident in its fast-tracked and collaborative mission to make the company a major player in the media and entertainment space. This is another step towards that goal and the company will continue to identify and pay close attention to brands that can complement and scale operations," Vinco Ventures spokesperson Javan Khazali said.

Through the ZVV Media Partners equity purchase, Vinco expands its portfolio with the exciting addition of various in-house production TV series.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures (Nasdaq: BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures' consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. Vinco Ventures owns a 100% ownership interest in AdRizer, LLC. For more information, please visit investors.vincoventures.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

