7th Gear Exotics Named Preferred Exotic Car Rental Company for The Toy Barn

COLUMBUS, Ohio., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 7th Gear Exotics (7GE) has been named The Preferred Exotic Car Rental Company for Toy Barn, Central Ohio's Premier Pre-Owned Automotive Dealership.

The Toy Barn, located in Dublin, Ohio, extends over 11 acres, includes 5 unique buildings and has 8 showrooms. Since 1998, The Toy Barn has offered some of the most sought-after, exclusive car inventory on the market. This partnership plans to provide specialty discounts to Toy Barn customers & fans while offering more optionality to the community.

"Toy Barn is passionate about cars and connecting people. We are extremely excited to announce its partnership with 7th Gear Exotics in an effort to make the luxury automotive lifestyle more accessible to car enthusiasts throughout Ohio"

- Simon Mashkovskiy | Manager at Toy Barn

"7GE is proud to welcome The Toy Barn as its first corporate sponsor. We share a strong commitment to provide an exceptional experience. We are thrilled to offer rentals and short-term exotic lease options to Toy Barn customers and fans across the country."

- Tiff Cook | Founder at 7th Gear Exotics

ABOUT THE TOY BARN

Toy Barn offers coast to coast service to include all customers regardless of location. Buying a car online has never been easier. From filling out paperwork, shipping it to customers, and sharing pictures, videos and vehicle history information, the Toy Barn knows how to take care of our customers across the country. The Toy Barn team is relentlessly committed to offering the best selection of Magnificent Previously Owned Automobiles, while providing each customer with an exceptional experience. Discover more @ www.toybarncars.com

ABOUT 7TH GEAR EXOTICS

7th Gear Exotics is the most innovative and customer focused exotic rental fleet offering the best selection of exotic supercars throughout Ohio & Florida. 7GE is your one-stop shop from weekend rentals to flexible and affordable short-term lease options on your favorite exotic supercar. For more information or to view our fleet visit: www.7thgearexotics.com

