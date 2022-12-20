ConceiveAbilities #MilkBankChallenge Surpasses 500,000 Ounces Goal!

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The #MilkBankChallenge has blown by its goal of 500,000 ounces of donor milk to help feed the most fragile infants. Every ounce of breast milk nourishes a baby in the NICU for an entire day.

Kayla Darling joined the #MilkBankChallenge and became a milk donor to help families feed their babies during the infant formula shortage. Her milk donation of over 1,000 ounces helped 1,000 babies eat for an entire day. (PRNewswire)

535,000 meals for infants in need is a miraculous feat. We're so grateful to the women and milk banks who made this so.

ConceiveAbilities Egg Donor & Surrogacy Agency has awarded over $100,000 worth of $250 gift cards to over 430 surrogates and lactating women donating to 60 milk banks nationwide, to help defray the expenses and time associated with this most generous gift from these remarkable women.

"Reaching this extraordinary goal is the perfect capstone to our 25th anniversary year of building families. Who would have ever imagined the way in which ConceiveAbilities continues to serve families. 535,000 meals for infants in need is a miraculous feat and we are so grateful to the women and milk banks who made this so," says founder Nazca Fontes.

The initiative, which began as a way to help replenish milk banks nationwide during the infant formula shortage , has grown exponentially throughout the year with the help of milk donors and partners like HMBANA and Milkify . Over 400 women, like Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies donor and NICU nurse Samantha Hoglund, and Kayla Darling, who donated over 1,000 ounces to her local Mothers Milk Bank of North Texas , are helping little ones keep fighting through the profound impact of their donations.

Jennie Kwong, donated almost 4,000 ounces. "I'm so happy I was able to help babies in need, as my own preemie baby had to stay in the NICU. I am in awe of the miracle of giving life and our magical, miraculous bodies that just know what to do! I have been blessed with this abundance of liquid gold and want to do my part in giving fragile babies the best start in life with this nutritious breast milk."

"The #MilkBankChallenge has helped raise the awareness of breast milk donations. Mothers' Milk Bank of San Jose has seen an increase of 12,000 ounces of breast milk donations, making a huge impact for families," says Executive Director Jonathan Bautista.

ConceiveAbilities looks forward to continuing their support of the important work milk banks across the nation do in 2023 and beyond. Follow ConceiveAbilities to get updates on how you can join us in building families, now and for the next 25 years.

ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy & Egg Donation Agency is a full-service, woman-owned surrogacy and egg donation agency. Founded by Nazca Fontes, it has been a leading agency in third-party reproduction and has helped build families across the world for 25 years.

