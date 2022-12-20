SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, House of Hazelwood , a purveyor of some of the highest quality whiskeys in the world, announces its partnership with Speakeasy Co. (Speakeasy) - one of the leading and most innovative e-commerce platforms in the alcohol space.

House of Hazelwood Announces Partnership with Speakeasy Co.

House of Hazelwood began as a personal collection of whisky of the Gordon family in Dufftown, arguably the foremost family within Scotch whisky production, which includes some truly outstanding whiskies. The collection has now become the greatest inventory of aged Scotch whisky held anywhere in the world. What might have once been seen as a difficult feat - bringing this collection to consumers via e-commerce, has now been made possible because of Speakeasy, further cementing Speakeasy as the leader in supporting DTC e-commerce in the ultra premium space. Speakeasy keeps the three tier system intact, by creating a branded e-commerce shop for House of Hazelwood to connect directly with the consumer.

"Being able to bring this incredible collection to consumers has been truly special," says Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy. "While we've worked with some remarkable brands in the past, we've never worked with a brand quite like this, that has such a storied collection. Our centralized fulfillment model allows us to support hard-to-find, premium products such as those from House of Hazelwood. Being able to offer House of Hazelwood access to their customers online for the first time, given the fact that they only recently launched, is something that we're extremely proud of. For a brand as hyper-allocated as House of Hazelwood, our model is truly the ideal model, across both e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar, that would work."

As part of the offering on Speakeasy is The Charles Gordon Collection - an eponymous collection of rare Scotch whiskies which represent some of the most remarkable stock held within the inventory. These whiskies draw on stocks laid down under the supervision of none other than Charles Gordon. Some casks are aged for almost sixty years, with bottles priced in the thousands, and bottles including The Next Chapter, The Unknown, and more. The Legacy Collection is also being offered via Speakeasy. True to its name, it includes aged Scotch whiskies hand-picked to showcase seminal moments in the history of Scotch whisky production, with bottles including: The Eight Grain, The Lowlander and A Trail of Smoke.

"We knew it was important to us to align with the leader in the digital e-commerce sector, and Speakeasy was the obvious choice," says Jonathan Gibson of House of Hazelwood. "Speakeasy made it incredibly simple to develop a robust omnichannel approach. We look forward to a successful partnership together and are excited for consumers to have access to House of Hazelwood through the help of Speakeasy."

House of Hazelwood is now available online for delivery in California at us.houseofhazelwood.com .

About Speakeasy Co:

Speakeasy Co. is a leading e-commerce and fulfillment platform servicing the beverage alcohol industry. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system. Brands working with Speakeasy control their entire consumer journey from digital to doorstep, including customer relationships and data. To learn more, please visit speakeasyco.com and visit the Speakeasy Instagram and Linkedin .

About House of Hazelwood:

For almost one hundred years, generations of the Gordon family have carefully laid down stocks of whisky for special occasions and personal consumption. This rare collection has become known as House of Hazelwood, after the family's Dufftown home – Hazelwood House. Today, the House of Hazelwood collection has grown to become the greatest inventory of aged Scotch whisky held anywhere in the world. Spanning seven decades and every corner of Scotland, the diverse whiskies held in cask tell stories of remarkable places, lost ways of working, first casks, last casks, the ambitions and achievements of several lifetimes – none of which will be repeated again.

