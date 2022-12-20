The REMM Group Real Estate Management Company of Orange County is National Top 10 Best Places to Work Multifamily®

SANTA ANA, Calif. , Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row The REMM Group has won a top 10 nationwide ranking on the Best Places to Work Multifamily® list. The REMM Group was awarded the honor at the Multifamily Innovation® Summit Scottsdale, AZ. Winners are selected after rigorous research and interviews conducted by Multifamily Leadership .

The REMM Group received a top 10 nationwide ranking for Best Places to Work Multifamily®. The REMM Group, shown at a recent team building event, is a Southern California 3rd party Commercial and Multifamily Management Company. This is the third year in a row The REMM Group has been awarded a top-ten position in the program which recognizes companies that have established and consistently foster outstanding workplace environments and policies. (PRNewswire)

The multifamily industry contributes $3.4 trillion dollars to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Talent recruitment for those jobs is competitive. The Best Places to Work Multifamily ranking helps job seekers choose companies that prioritize employee satisfaction. The REMM Group is a 3rd party management company, providing full service multifamily and commercial management for real estate owners in Southern California.

Sara D'Elia, CEO of The REMM Group, said, "We are honored that Multifamily Leadership ranked us in the top ten Best Places to Work Multifamily Nationally for the third year in a row. Great people make all the difference in property management. Building a team of engaged, caring and skilled employees takes more than just providing a good paycheck. The in-depth interviews and research done as part of this award process helps us evaluate our culture, innovations, and policies to make sure they are hitting the mark with our team members."

The REMM Group's Vice President of Marketing and Technology, Windell Mollenido, added, "The REMM Group is on The Best Places to Work Multifamily list year after year because we constantly look for ways to improve. The reports show us what support our team members find most relevant and where we might need to make changes. In our constantly evolving industry, we need to stay vigilant to what matters today for our employees, this data helps us do that."

"Our vibrant and supportive culture allows us to recruit the best talent," said D'Elia, "Those caring team members make sure the residents and owners of the communities we manage are happy and thriving. That simple formula is a key to our success."

The REMM Group has over 5,000 apartments under management. They are an IREM Accredited Real Estate Management Organization (AMO) providing lease-up and property management for multifamily, mixed-use, office, industrial, retail, and BTR properties in Southern California.

For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com.

