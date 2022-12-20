SERVICE CHAMPIONS GROWS GREATER DENVER FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF M AND M HEATING, COOLING, PLUMBING & ELECTRICAL

BREA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions Group a national leading platform provider of Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning services today announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which it has agreed to acquire locally owned and family operated M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing and Electrical of Longmont, Colorado. Established in 1998 by Eric Meiers, M and M specializes in innovative and effective strategies to provide indoor air quality solutions for residential and commercial properties. This acquisition marks Service Champions' continued expansion and strengthened market position in the Denver metropolitan area adding to its 2021 acquisition of Swan Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. an established player in the Loveland and Denver metro areas.

Frank DiMarco, Service Champions' CEO continues to be firmly focused on the future and speaks of the M and M acquisition as well as new business opportunities with genuine excitement. "There is a common thread running through all the things we focus on at Service Champions and the companies we look to acquire. Growing our national footprint with the right partners is a must. The dedicated customer experience is paramount. Being the best in the business is in our DNA. There is a real meaning about what differentiates you and what makes you authentic. We look for those qualities and practices in the companies we look to partner with. M and M has been built from the ground up on those principles. Their day-to-day high standards of operation echo our culture and operating philosophy. The acquisition of M and M expands our ability to better deliver compelling services to more consumers in greater Denver. Our collective goal is to provide the best service to every homeowner in our served markets. M and M is a trusted brand with that shared purpose. We are proud to add M and M to the growing list of brand names operating under the Service Champions umbrella of businesses," said DiMarco.

M and M founder and president, Eric Meiers is honored by the Service Champions partnership. "We have long been admirers of Service Champions and have seen first-hand the level of service and professionalism surrounding their work. Their teams continually strive to provide effective strategies to ensure immediate and long-term improvement to the homes of their customers. They also take care of their own. It's about respecting and honoring, but also about what drives the future. We carefully thought-through possible partners and did our due diligence when considering this acquisition. The Service Champions history, mission, values and culture speaks for itself. This is the right company at the right time. We look forward to playing a role in the future growth of this exceptional organization. It's a privilege to join Frank DiMarco, his team and the impressive legacy of Service Champions," said Meiers.

The acquisition of M and M continues Service Champions' commitment as a premiere home services company to further enhance and grow its national footprint providing best in class service to customers and communities throughout the United States. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners. Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as advisor to Service Champions.

Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning and plumbing services. With the mission to maintain long term relationships with its customers, Service Champions is dedicated to delivering timely, high-quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC and plumbing products. Service Champions goes to market with several trade names including Adeedo!, ASI, Bell Brothers, HELP, Hobaica, Howard Air, Jet, JW Plumbing Heating and Air, Moore Home Services, ProSkill Services, Scottsdale Air, Service Champions, Service Wizard, Sierra Air, Swan Heating & Air Conditioning and Timo's Air Conditioning & Heating. For more information, please visit https://partnerships.servicechampions.com.

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

