SuperCom's Cyber Security Division Announces $270,000 Order

Major government security agency has purchased renewals and expansions for its cyber security protection programs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that Safend, its data protection and cybersecurity subsidiary, received an order of approximately $270,000 from a government security agency to renew and grow their existing cybersecurity protection programs.

Safend has provided this long-term government agency customer with a broad range of competitive and well-known encryption and data protection solutions for many years. The updated programs are now expected to include tens of thousands of end-point machines and integration with existing government infrastructure and systems. The Safend Protection Suite modules Protector, Reporter, and AVScan Integration are included in these programs.

"We are happy to continue working with this long-term customer. Our team has had a strong partnership with this agency and has helped safeguard its critical assets and provide it with reliable and effective cybersecurity solutions over the years," said Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.

"As the threat of cyber attacks continues to grow, it is crucial for companies and organizations to have robust cybersecurity protection measures in place," continued Mr. Trabelsi. "We are proud that our cutting-edge technology helps our clients protect their critical assets and ensures the security of their systems and data."

Safend Protector controls end-point devices and data flow by automatically detecting, permitting, restricting files, and encrypting external media devices. Safend Protector is intuitive and complies with major international standards. Safend Encryptor offers at-a-click company-wide data security with transparent full-disc data encryption. Safend Encryptor requires negligible IT maintenance and balances employee productivity with computer performance without interfering with daily activities.

About Safend

Safend is a leading developer of information security solutions for organizations that provide extensive protection of sensitive corporate information found in the organization's computers. Safend's product suite includes encryption of computer drives, removable storage devices, precise control over physical and wireless ports and devices connected to them, and control and supervision of the placement and transfer of sensitive content. These capabilities enable customers of Safend to comply with regulatory mandates and to protect their corporate data without sacrificing the efficiency and productivity of the organization. Safend has sold more than 3 million licenses for its products to over 3,000 customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in international companies, government agencies, and many other organizations worldwide. For more information on Safend and its products: http://www.safend.net

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com

