InventHelp Inventor Develops New Telematics Device for Ride Share Fleet Vehicles (SNF-146)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective way for ride share companies to spot driving violations and ticket drivers," said an inventor, from S. San Francisco, Calif., "so I invented P I F D TECHNOLOGIES. My design would serve as a strong deterrent against driving aggressively and/or illegally and it would create a new revenue stream for the city or municipality."

The patent-pending invention provides an automatic way to detect and cite drivers who break traffic laws. In doing so, it could help to deter motorists from running stop signs, speeding, etc. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also offers a new source of revenue for cities, states, and municipalities. The invention features an automatic and reliable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for ride share companies with fleet vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SNF-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

