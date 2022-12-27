Cboe to Re-Open Floor Trading of VIX Options on Wednesday

Cboe Volatility Index Options (VIX) Trading Pit Relocated to Alternate Space on Trading Floor

VIX and VIXW Options Available for Both Electronic and Open Outcry Trading Beginning Wednesday

VIX Trading Pit Sustained Water Damage from Burst Pipe Above Trading Floor

Cboe Trading Floor Remains Open and Available for All Other Cboe Options Exchange Products

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, announced that it will re-open floor trading of options on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) on Wednesday, December 28.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

On Tuesday, the VIX trading pit on the Cboe trading floor was temporarily closed for the day as a result of water damage sustained from a burst pipe above the trading floor. VIX and VIXW options were traded in electronic-only mode while open outcry trading was unavailable.

VIX and VIXW options will be available for both electronic and open outcry trading beginning Wednesday. To resume floor trading, the VIX trading pit is being temporarily relocated to an alternate space on the Cboe trading floor while repairs to the damaged trading pit will be made.

All other products and areas of the Cboe trading floor, including the S&P 500 Index (SPX and SPXW), Russell 2000 Index (RUT), SPDR ETF (SPY), and all equity options trading crowd spaces have not been impacted and continue to be available for both their regular electronic and open outcry trading. The Cboe Options Exchange is a hybrid market combining open outcry floor trading with electronic trading.

For additional information and updates, please refer to Cboe Options Exchange System Status Notices on the Cboe website.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.



Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com



CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX® and XSP® are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.