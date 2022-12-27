GNC Spotlights Consumer-Centric Innovation With the Launch of New 50+ Multivitamin Gummies

New format is tailormade for consumers' daily nutritional support

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation is core to GNC's heritage and legacy. The ideation and development of GNC brands and products, driven by the company's team of in-house scientists, researchers, formulators, nutritionists and experts, allows consumers to achieve goals in pursuit of a fulfilling wellness journey. After several brand-defining launches this year, GNC is continuing to introduce innovative holistic health solutions to market including the new GNC Mega Men® and GNC Women's 50+ Multivitamin Gummies.

New 50+ Multivitamin Gummies (PRNewswire)

As the demand for holistic health solutions continues to skyrocket, GNC recognized consumers seek convenient and delicious ways to get essential daily nutrients. Combining the benefits of its industry-leading multivitamin in a crowd-pleasing gummy format, while also curating a formulation specifically for the needs of the 50+ consumer, GNC is delivering a product that gives consumers more choices that align with their health and wellness goals.

"GNC Mega Men® and GNC Women's products are great solutions for consumers that need daily support to Live Well," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "These gummies provide clinically studied blends that are shown to work throughout your wellness journey. Our new GNC Mega Men® and GNC Women's 50+ Multivitamin Gummies are a celebration of our commitment to consumer-centric innovation which we hope to see amplify the well-being and everyday health of our consumers."

The new GNC Mega Men® and GNC Women's 50+ Multivitamin Gummies provide essential vitamins and minerals in a flavorful and convenient format. These nutrient-rich formulas help consumers feel better and support overall enhanced quality of life and longevity. Both 50+ Gummies are now available at GNC retail locations and online at GNC.com.

To learn more, please visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

