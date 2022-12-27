InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfectant Dispensing Product (BRK-4183)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to sanitize the airborne environment of any room within a home or business," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the DISINFECTANT FOGGER. My environmentally-safe design provides added protection and peace of mind for users."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense a disinfectant within a room. In doing so, it helps prevent the spread of germs, microorganisms, viruses, fungus, and bacteria. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it offers an alternative to spraying or wiping various surfaces. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

