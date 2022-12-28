Majors Management Announces Acquisition of Davis Oil Co.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC, and its affiliates ("Majors") of Lawrenceville, GA, a recognized retail petroleum industry leader, announces the successful acquisition of the assets of Davis Oil Co. and its affiliates ("Davis Oil"). With 21 convenience store locations across West Michigan along with the supply of fuels to 11 commission marketers, the acquisition is Majors' first entry into the State of Michigan.

"We are thrilled to transition the employees and customers of Davis Oil to the Majors' family. After 5 successful acquisitions in 2023 and 18 transactions in just over three years, Majors now operates in 19 states including our recent growth into Michigan, Maine, and Illinois," stated Majors' President, Ben Smith. "It is our privilege to serve the residents of Western Michigan for all their retail fueling and convenience needs, and to continue to enhance Majors' reputation as a first-class transaction partner. We were very pleased to work with the owners and management of Davis Oil and their premier advisory team at NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC who are unsurpassed in their experience and knowledge of the convenience store industry."

Jon Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Davis Oil Co. stated: "The whole Davis family couldn't be more excited about passing on our family's legacy to Majors Management. They are an upstanding group to say the least."

Lawrenceville, GA-based Majors Management, LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,300 convenience store locations. Majors partners with leading petroleum brands including Marathon , BP, Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Citgo, Mobil, Texaco, Valero, Phillips, Sunoco, 76, and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Maine, and Michigan. In the last three years, Majors has completed eighteen acquisitions across fourteen states.

