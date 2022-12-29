KO Fire Guidelines To Hiring A Contractor For A Fire Sprinkler Inspection

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire Sprinkler Inspection guidelines will have variations whether you need an NFPA 25 Test, a Title 19 Test or a Regulation 4 Sprinkler Test. If your premises is located within the City of Los Angeles and the LAFD requests an inspection, you will need to get a Reg 4 Test completed by a Certified Tester. However, if your insurance company or Los Angeles County Fire Department requests testing, you'll need to complete a Sprinkler Test per NFPA 25 Standards by a Licensed C16 Contractor.

Questions to Ask A Sprinkler Tester

Chances are if you're looking for a new Sprinkler Tester for your premises, they've never been there on site. Certified Tester Kevin Opos from KO Fire Protection recommends providing the following basic information to help a tester quote your job best and know what to expect upon arrival:

Did The Test Pass Inspection? If Yes, Excellent. If No, Provide the report showing defects. You may need Repairs and Retest before a New Sprinkler Inspection and Testing

Reporting: NFPA Forms or The Compliance Engine

Once testing is completed, Reg 4 Certified Testers will log in to Brycer's "The Compliance Engine" where they will fill out report forms and submit them into the system for LAFD's review. Note: Particular cities besides Los Angeles also work with the Compliance Engine such as Culver City, Beverly Hills, Glendale, etc. Those C16 testers will need to fill out an NFPA Inspection Report and then upload it to The Compliance Engine. Lastly, if your insurance company needs to be satisfied or if you under an AHJ (Authority Having Jurisdiction) that does not adhere to the Brycer Compliance Engine, the contractor will need to fill out an NFPA Form and send it directly to you and/or the AHJ to be kept on record.

For further information about Fire Sprinkler Inspections and the Reg 4 Sprinkler Testing process, please contact KO Fire Protection by emailing info@kofireinc.com, calling 818-259-4412 or by visiting https://www.kofireinc.com/.

