GNRC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Generac Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac Holdings Inc. common stock between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until January 30, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Generac Holdings Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) despite defendant's claims that "safety is paramount", Generac's SnapRS units, which are components for rapidly shutting down solar devices in certain dangerous situations, were defective; (2) Generac did not timely record warranty liabilities resulting from the defective SnapRS units; and, (3) despite assurances to the contrary, the Company's sales to channel partners were highly concentrated in a single partner.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

