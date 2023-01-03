AuctionTime Exceeds $1.1 Billion in GAP for 2022, Caps Year with Record-Setting $85 Million Auction Event

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com closed out 2022 with a three-day auction event that surpassed $85 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP), shattering previous year-end records. Over 13,900 unique bidders from all 50 states and 36 countries placed bids, with over 5,500 assets sold. AuctionTime also posted a record-breaking year, with over $1.1 billion in GAP in 2022.

The three-day auctions were the last in a series of five end-of-year auctions events that surpassed $244 in GAP. In weekly multi-day sales spanning from November 30th through December 31st, more than 30,500 unique bidders from 217 countries placed bids on over 17,200 lots including heavy machinery, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, and other assets.

"Equipment inventory levels remained low through the end of the year, but we still experienced the largest December auctions on record for AuctionTime," says Sales Manager Mitch Helman. "The number and scale of the auctions is a testament to the level of confidence buyers and sellers have in AuctionTime."

November 30th to December 31st, 2022, AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $244+ Million

Total Unique Bidders Placing Bids: 30,500+

Total Assets Sold: 30,500+

Watch List Adds: 429,000+

Online Page Views: 19+ Million

Agricultural Equipment

2021 Case IH Steiger 620 AFS Connect Quadtrac

Sold Price: $530,100 (USD)

Seller: Matejcek Implement

2012 John Deere 1770NT

Sold Price: $221,600 (USD)

Seller: LandMark Implement

2020 John Deere 8RX 370

Sold Price: $445,250 (USD)

Seller: LandMark Implement

Construction Equipment

2022 Caterpillar D3

Sold Price: $185,503 (USD)

Seller: Allied Auctions

2018 Deere 350G LC

Sold Price: $178,500 (USD)

Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment

2019 Komatsu PC228US LC-11

Sold Price: $168,525 (USD)

Seller: American Equipment & Crushing

Commercial Trucks

2020 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $169,510 (USD)

Seller: South 99 Equipment Sales & Marketing LLC

2018 Kenworth T680

Sold Price: $131,000 (USD)

Seller: United Edge Real Estate & Auction Co., LLC

2019 Mack Anthem 64T

Sold Price: $91,300 (USD)

Seller: RSB Equipment

