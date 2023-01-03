GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for December 2022

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of December 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 21.1%. Total seats increased 16.5% and the number of departures increased by 16.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 15.2% and the load factor was 77.9%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 10.0% and demand (RPK) increased by 5.6%. GOL's domestic load factor was 78.7%. The volume of departures increased by 11.5% and seats increased by 11.7%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 465 million, the demand (RPK) was 332 million and international load factor was 71.4%.
December/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
Operating data *
Dec/22
Dec/21
% Var.
4Q22
4Q21
% Var.
12M22
12M21
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
20,907
17,958
16.4 %
56,984
45,361
25.6 %
201,950
134,173
50.5 %
Seats (thousand)
3,649
3,134
16.5 %
9,491
7,868
20.6 %
35,215
23,520
49.7 %
ASK (million)
4,292
3,544
21.1 %
11,376
8,699
30.8 %
40,764
27,016
50.9 %
RPK (million)
3,344
2,903
15.2 %
9,108
7,189
26.7 %
32,618
22,144
47.3 %
Load factor
77.9 %
81.9 %
-4.0 p.p
80.1 %
82.6 %
-2.6 p.p
80.0 %
82.0 %
-1.9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,810
2,527
11.2 %
7,803
6,400
21.9 %
27,361
18,807
45.5 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
19,849
17,796
11.5 %
54,281
45,056
20.5 %
195,232
133,868
45.8 %
Seats (thousand)
3,468
3,106
11.7 %
9,491
7,817
21.4 %
34,064
23,469
45.1 %
ASK (million)
3,827
3,480
10.0 %
10,177
8,574
18.7 %
37,700
26,891
40.2 %
RPK (million)
3,012
2,851
5.6 %
8,201
7,095
15.6 %
30,142
22,050
36.7 %
Load factor
78.7 %
81.9 %
-3.2 p.p
80.6 %
82.8 %
-2.2 p.p
80.0 %
82.0 %
-2.0 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,687
2,505
7.2 %
7,461
6,362
17.3 %
26,443
18,770
40.9 %
International GOL
Departures
1,058
162
NM
2,703
305
NM
6,718
305
NM
Seats (thousand)
181
28
NM
467
51
NM
1,151
51
NM
ASK (million)
465
64
NM
1,200
125
NM
3,064
125
NM
RPK (million)
332
51
NM
907
94
NM
2,476
94
NM
Load factor
71.4 %
80.1 %
-0.1 p.p
75.6 %
75.2 %
0.5 p.p.
80.8 %
75.2 %
0.1 p.p.
Pax on board (thousand)
123
22
NM
343
38
NM
918
38
NM
On-time Departures
76.4 %
81.2 %
-4.9 p.p
79.0 %
86.5 %
-7.5 p.p
89.4 %
94.0 %
-4.6 p.p
Flight Completion
97.8 %
99.7 %
-1.9 p.p
98.3 %
99.2 %
-0.9 p.p
99.2 %
98.9 %
0.3 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
8.1
5.1
59.7 %
23.2
11.1
109.0 %
71.4
42.0
70.1 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
GOL Investor Relations
ri@voegol.com.br
www.voegol.com.br/ir+55 (11) 2128-4700
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.
