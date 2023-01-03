Harbinger Group unveils its new logo and website

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbinger Group is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, refreshed brand design, and new website www.harbingergroup.com. This website will serve as a single platform to access both Harbinger Systems and Harbinger Interactive Learning.

The new identity is part of the ongoing evolution of the Harbinger brand. The logo symbolizes Harbinger's ever-evolving expertise in offering customer-focused solutions, while the brand colors represent the company's dynamism.

Harbinger thrives on innovation to build products and solutions that transform how people work and learn. The new website showcases Harbinger's capabilities in technology and content to build solutions for customers.

Dr. Vikas Joshi, Founder and CEO of Harbinger Group, says, "For three decades plus, Harbinger has served its customers as a partner, whose services and products have transformed their business seamlessly and intuitively. We will continue offering solutions powered by deep-rooted domain knowledge to enable transformations in learning, work, and automation."

Avinash Lele, Chief Growth Officer, Harbinger Group, says, "The new website is a one-stop location for all the needs of our customers and partners in the Human Resources, eLearning, Digital Publishing, Education, and High-Tech sectors. It helps understand how Harbinger Systems and Harbinger Interactive Learning can provide our customers and partners with product development and content creation services."

The brand evolution reflects Harbinger Group's commitment to offering cutting-edge value and delight to all its customers, powered by its strategic partners and employees. To learn more, visit us at www.harbingergroup.com.

About Harbinger Group

Harbinger is a global technology company that builds products and solutions that transform the way people work and learn. For 30 years, it has been innovating alongside organizations that are in the people business – serving the Human Resources, eLearning, Digital Publishing, Education, and High-Tech sectors.

Harbinger understands that building a great product requires in-depth knowledge of the user, the nuances of the business, and expertise in technology – that is why the company provides both end-to-end Product Development and Content Creation services. Its pedigree in eLearning and building next-generation products has fostered a culture of continuous learning. The company experiments with new technologies, easily embraces new ideas, and creatively applies them to its customers products.

