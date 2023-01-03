InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Shower Fixture for Two People (NJD-2480)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a shower fixture that would offer consistent water delivery for two people at one time within a shower enclosure," said an inventor, from Elizabeth, N.J., "so I invented the INFINITE RAIN SHOWER. My design would provide an improved means for couples who love showering together."

The patent-pending invention provides a bathroom shower water delivery fixture to accommodate two persons. In doing so, it offers a continuous shower experience for both people. As a result, it eliminates the need to switch places to access the water flow and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2480, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

