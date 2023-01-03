Business Break
Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that management will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 9-12, 2023, in San Francisco.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nanoscope Therapeutics)
Chief Executive Officer, Sulagna Bhattacharya, and Chief Medical Officer, Aaron Osborne will provide a company update on Nanoscope's clinical and corporate activities on Wednesday, January 11, during 2:00-2:25 p.m. Pacific Time at Mission Bay (32nd Floor) in the Westin St. Francis. Nanoscope leadership will be available for in-person meetings during the conference from Tuesday, January 10 to Thursday, January 12.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top-line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designation for RP and FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
Nanoscope@argotpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoscope-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301712095.html

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.