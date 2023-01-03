NEW PLATFORM NOW OFFERS INVESTORS FULL TRANSPARENCY ON BACKGROUNDS OF NEARLY 1 MILLION FINANCIAL ADVISORS & REPS

AIMR ANALYTICS LAUNCHES ADVISORCHECK.COM TO LEVEL PLAYING FIELD BETWEEN INVESTORS & FINANCIAL SERVICES PROFESSIONALS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMR Analytics has launched AdvisorCheck.com, a first-of-its-kind data-driven and conflict of interest free platform designed to empower everyday investors to make evidence-based decisions about whom to trust to manage and grow their wealth thereby allowing them to invest with confidence. The new service provides detailed background information and history of any regulatory violations for nearly 380,000 investment advisors and 620,000 registered financial representatives.

AdvisorCheck.com's initial product is being offered free of charge, with additional features available via paid subscription.

The online database enables investors to search for and review profiles of financial professionals based on various criteria like experience level, professional designations, and location. It pulls data from all open-source databases (including the SEC and FINRA filings) and automatically generates and updates digital pages for individual financial advisors. AdvisorCheck.com's proprietary software uniquely collates all public-domain and proprietary information into singular "profiles" for each professional, including the advisor's work and history, disclosures and government filings, and relevant firm information.

"Like every other industry, the financial services sector is full of many great professionals and some with tarnished records. For years FINRA, the SEC and other groups have monitored individual professionals and brokerage houses, but unfortunately as industry insiders, these groups aren't always the most user-friendly for the average uninformed investor," said AIMR Board Member Jonathan Trutter. "The average investor looking to hire a professional to manage and grow their wealth plans to trust the individual they hire with their future. We believe that transparency in that relationship and user-friendly access to a financial advisor's full history will empower the everyday investor to make data-driven decisions."

Moreover, AdvisorCheck.com also helps to educate lay investors on the industry's terminology.

"Having served clients in the financial services industry for decades ourselves, we saw all too often clients come to us after poor experiences with other professionals. We realized that while the regulatory bodies do a great job regulating the industry, all too often consumers either don't have the patience to read through a filing, lack the understanding of certain terms, and in some cases didn't even know where to look up the person they were trusting with their future. Our goal in creating AdvisorCheck is to create a single, easy to use and easy to understand site for the average investor in order to inspire greater confidence in their chosen professional and the industry as a whole," said AIMR Co-Founder KJ Kim.

AIMR's vision is to help investors protect and realize their wealth potential. The company's first product, AdvisorCheck.com delivers marketplace transparency and intelligence to investors empowering them to make smarter financial advisor selection decisions and to optimize their client-advisor journey.

