Nova to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), a leading innovator and a key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

The fireside chat, moderated by Quinn Bolton, senior research analyst, is scheduled for 11:45 am EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available via a live webcast from a link on Nova's Investor Relations websitehttps://www.novami.com/investors/events/. Mr. David will be available for one-on-one in-person meetings during the two days of the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson.

About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical, and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields, and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information can be found at Nova's website linkhttps://www.novami.com/.

