SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Core Scientific, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 13, 2023 - (NASDAQ: CORZ)

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Core Scientific, Inc.

Shareholders who purchased shares of CORZ during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: January 3, 2022 to October 26, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) the Company's largest customer, Gryphon Digital Mining, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius Network LLC ("Celsius") as required by their contract; (4) the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; (7) as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: January 13, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/core-scientific-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=35258&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CORZ during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is January 13, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

