Brelyon and Velocity Esports Partner to Bring Immersive Gaming Experiences to Nevada

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brelyon , the MIT spin-off that's invented the first-ever, headset-free virtual display technology for gaming and enterprise applications, is partnering with Velocity Esports to bring Brelyon Ultra Reality™ to Velocity locations, the ultimate venues for gamers, from casual to competitive gamers and esports enthusiasts. The partnership kicks off with Velocity's location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brelyon (PRNewsfoto/Brelyon) (PRNewswire)

Immersive display technologies for gaming and esports enthusiasts have long faced bottlenecks around content compatibility and user experience. Brelyon has invented Ultra Reality™, a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies that makes it possible to game on a massive 120-inch plus curved display. Brelyon displays are backward-compatible with existing games and content.

"With Brelyon, Ultra Reality™ builds a bridge between content that gamers love and high-fidelity immersive experiences they covet," said Len Wanger, President of Velocity Esports. "We founded Velocity with a vision to create an entirely new kind of gaming and entertainment venue and platform — what we call a 360-degree gaming experience — that merges the in-venue and online gaming for users. We are constantly investing in adding new gaming innovations that better serve the Velocity community, and our partnership with Brelyon furthers our brand promise of delivering Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community."

Ultra Reality™ brings a larger-than-life esports and immersive gaming experience through a holodeck-like, panoramic experience.

"With Brelyon, a pristine image fills up the viewer's peripheral vision, creating an awe-inspiring experience that is perfect for large-format gaming, esports and entertainment," said Barmak Heshmat, CEO of Brelyon. "Velocity has a focus on creating a new kind of immersive gaming experience for users that centers around the concept that people love to play games and to do so socially, and that esports offers engaging experiences that transcend place. We share that vision and we're delighted to partner with Velocity to bring next-level entertainment experiences to Velocity gamers."

Expanding nationwide, Velocity locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, and over 100 titles for esports and PC and console gaming. The Nevada location is located near the Las Vegas strip at Town Square Mall.

ABOUT BRELYON

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Brelyon is a technology pioneer in hardware and software technologies for headset-less immersive experiences. Helmed by a founding team of scientists and industry executives from MIT, UCF, DARPA and IMAX, Brelyon has developed the world's first no-headset display technology with monocular depth. Companies interested in joining Brelyon's early access partner program, please visit www.brelyon.com .

ABOUT VELOCITY ESPORTS

As a next generation gaming and entertainment company, Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, premier esports lounges, bowling, social gaming, esports tournaments and other in person entertainment features. Whether competing in a tournament, having a fun night out with family and friends, or enjoying elevated casual dining, craft beverages and arcade games in person at one of our venues, our commitment is to deliver "Next Level Gaming, Next Level Fun" to our guests. Velocity Esports is your home for gaming for casual gamers, serious competitive gamers or esports enthusiasts. Velocity is the perfect destination for your next event or party. Our locations feature state-of-the-art esports lounges with the latest technology and professional level gaming chairs, a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. Our top priority is to consistently deliver on our brand promise – Great Games, Great Experience, Great Community. For more information online, please visit www.velocityesports.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brelyon