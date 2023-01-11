Zenarate Simulation Training Named High Performer in G2 2023 Report

Zenarate AI Coach develops confident top-performing agents through AI Simulation Training

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate, the leading Simulation Training solution, today announced AI Coach continues to lead contact center Simulation Training with seven badges in the G2 2023 report. G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software review marketplace. This recognition is based on independent contact center leader and agent feedback from Zenarate customers.

"Customer facing agents are likely the only human interaction brands have with their customers and prospects," said Brian Tuite, CEO and Founder of Zenarate. "Maintaining a high performer G2 status offers tangible proof that Zenarate is helping contact center and training leaders develop confident top-performing agents through simulation training."

Zenarate AI Coach maintained G2's High Performer status by receiving high customer satisfaction scores from verified users compared to similar products in the Sales Training and Onboarding Software and Contact Center Quality Assurance Software categories. Zenarate was awarded badges in both the Relationship Index and Implementation Index. The badges include:

High Performer - Sales Training and Onboarding | Winter 2023

High Performer - Contact Center Quality Assurance | Winter 2023

Best Support - Sales Training and Onboarding | Winter 2023

Easiest To Do Business With - Contact Center Quality Assurance | Winter 2023

Easiest To Do Business With - Sales Training and Onboarding | Winter 2023

Easiest Setup - Contact Center Quality Assurance | Winer 2023

Users Love Us Award - a badge for collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars

Zenarate AI Coach is the "flight simulator" for customer and prospect engagement where agents in training are immersed in life-like voice, screen, and chat simulations to master high-impact topics they will face with live customers and prospects. With customer and prospect conversations mattering more than ever, organizations need more effective ways to develop confident top-performing agents delivering superior experiences and performance.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

About Zenarate

Zenarate AI Coach helps leading brands develop confident top-performing agents through Simulation Training. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe in 13 languages. Zenarate customers include leading companies in financial services, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, technology, and travel industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

