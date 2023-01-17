KRATON NAMES EDGAR BAENA VP OF GLOBAL OPERATIONS FOR PINE CHEMICALS BUSINESS

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kraton Corporation, a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announces Edgar Baena has been appointed as Vice President of Global Operations for the Pine Chemicals business. Mr. Baena will oversee the segment's global operations strategy and progress toward achieving operational excellence and further improving manufacturing reliability.

"Edgar's experience in manufacturing, quality, and engineering firmly align with our goal of accelerating operational performance and efficiency to deliver value and meet the unique needs of our customers," said Marcello Boldrini, Kraton CEO, Pine Chemicals business. "His operational expertise will make him a key asset to the Pine Chemicals business. I'm confident his leadership will help reinforce our commitment to operational excellence and steward our continued growth."

"I am honored to join Kraton in this new role," says Mr. Baena. "I applaud the company's strategic focus on preserving and protecting its people and the environment. I look forward to further advancing Kraton's operational sustainability and ensuring we have best-in-class safety systems and processes to progress toward our vision of Zero Harm."

As a veteran manufacturing executive, Mr. Baena joins Kraton with over 20 years of operations and management experience. Prior to Kraton, Mr. Baena held leadership positions at Lubrizol and Dow Chemical. Mr. Baena holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and an MBA from Northwood University.

About Kraton Corporation

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.

